What is Kali Muscle's net worth? Bodybuilder's fortune explored as he recovers from emergency surgery

Bodybuilder Kali Muscle was recently hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack he thought to be heartburn. Muscle shared the news with his YouTube subscribers on November 7.

Kali Muscle mentioned that he woke up with chest pains on November 4 after taking a nap. He initially considered it heartburn, and his girlfriend took him for a check-up. FitnessVolt said the artery supplying blood to the left side of his body was completely clogged.

He underwent emergency surgery and has uploaded a YouTube video where he can be seen in a hospital bed. He asked everyone to take care of their health, and God is using him as an example. Kali said that not everyone gets a second chance.

Kali Muscle’s net worth explored

Also known as Chuck “Kali Muscle” Kirkendall, he is a popular actor, author, bodybuilder, and entertainer. He has appeared in commercials for Taco Bell, Snickers, Comcast, GEICO, Honda, and more.

According to otakukart.com, the 46-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He has earned a lot of wealth by being a successful bodybuilder and actor.

Kali Muscle shared a video on his YouTube channel for all his subscribers (Image via LeoSisneros/Twitter)

Apart from everything else, his YouTube videos also add a lot to his net worth. His channel has around $2.45 million subscribers, and the videos receive 7.19 million views. Based on that, he earns about $3000 to $7000, which adds up to almost $28.76 thousand per month.

Another source of Kali Muscle’s income is his YouTube sponsors, and he also promotes his products.

A look into Kali Muscle’s career

Kali Muscle appeared as a bodybuilder in the Geico advertisement and was featured in the music video of singer Jamey Johnson.

The theme of Kali’s YouTube channel is bodybuilding, and he speaks on the techniques of workouts and how to train with limited equipment. There are also music videos, Mukbangs, and short skits on his YouTube channel.

He appeared in the 2011 film Wonder Woman, followed by Applebaum in 2012. He played the role of Mikey in The Dog Who Saved the Holidays. Kali also appeared in an episode of the TV series, Raising Hope and as Bones in The Big Shot.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar