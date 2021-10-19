Where to watch 'Invasion'? Release date, trailer, and all about the alien drama series

Zombie attacks, alien invasions, UFO sightings, supernatural things and conspiracy theories are everyone's go-to on boring days and as the binge-watching culture takes over, alien drama series like Apple TV+'s Invasion are the ones to look out for.

Directed by Jakob Verbruggen and Amanda Marsalis, the alien invasion drama is an upcoming series that will be available to stream on Apple TV+. The storyline of the series revolves around an alien invasion but is seen through the different perspectives of various people on different continents across the world.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Apple TV+'s Invasion.

When will 'Invasion' release?

Invasion is all set to release globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes coming out on October 22, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. The 10-episode sci-fi drama series is from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

Strong parallels between Apple TV+'s Invasion and the H.G. Wells classic War of the Worlds can be noticed as well as the title Invasion and the tagline 'Hold onto your humanity' evokes the classic 1956 film Invasion of the Body Snatchers and its 2007 remake The Invasion.

The official synopsis for Apple TV+'s Invasion reads:

"Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them."

'Invasion' trailer

The alien invasion series is set against a global backdrop, with a massive budget and stunning visual effects, making it a highly-anticipated series.The official trailer for Invasion was released last month on Apple TV's YouTube channel revealing its cast - Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna.

Among the human cast of characters are astronauts and a ground crew in Japan, an American sheriff, and a soldier stationed in Afghanistan. The series will follow a Syrian family in Long Island.

While the invasion itself remains somewhat mysterious, a TV news chyron seen in the trailer reads, 'Unconfirmed reports of coordinated attacks' and huge damage done to various cities and spaceships can be seen hinting that the aliens do not have a peaceful relationship with humans.

Catch Apple TV+'s sci-fi alien drama, Invasion, on October 22.

Edited by Danyal Arabi