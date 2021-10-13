Adele's '30': Release date, rumored tracklist, and all about the singer's next album

Adele is coming back with a new album in around a month. The popular singer announced her new album, titled 30, on October 13. This comes at a time when rumors stating that her next album is about to be released soon were floating around the internet.

In an Instagram post, Adele said that her 30th year has been the hardest for her and she is trying to lean into it. Her post mentions the turbulent times she's faced recently and how she's trying to move past them. She ended by saying that she has changed in the last few years and is still changing.

Release date, tracklist, and everything else about Adele’s upcoming album

Adele arrives at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty Images)

Adele has recently announced that her new album, 30, is set to be released on November 19, 2021. She revealed the date alongside a picture explaining the pain she felt in her 30th year, especially after her divorce. Detailed information about her upcoming album is scarce as of now.

The title of the album follows a similar pattern to her other albums and the age she was while she wrote them. She hinted that the album would come with projections seen around the world that lit the major landmarks with the number “30”.

According to Elle, the 33-year-old previously said that she will no longer name her next album after her age, but that seems to have changed. Billboard reported that in an interview with James Corden in 2016, she said that 25 was the last album named after her age.

Speaking about the tracklist, the popular singer disclosed the name of one single, Easy on Me, which will be released on October 15.

Adele also shared a clip of the track along with an emotional piano ballad and a black and white video as she drives away. She posted a clip of the new song on Instagram Live.

The album also has a voicemail audio towards the end which was influenced by Skepta and Tyler, the Creator. Adele’s friend, Alan Carr, once mentioned that the album is amazing and he has heard a few tracks from it.

While her fans are hoping to see her perform, it has not been revealed if she's going on tour considering the global pandemic.

Edited by Danyal Arabi