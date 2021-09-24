BTS' Jimin secretly donates 100 million KRW to aid polio patients under his father's name

BTS' Jimin once again lived up to his 'humble and generous King' title. YTN, a Korean news outlet, reported that the Filter singer donated 100 million KRW (approximately $85,300) to Rotary District 3590's fundraising campaign for creating polio vaccines back in July this year.
The K-pop idol had previously shown support for humanitarian causes by donating to multiple educational systems to educate the children better. The news came belatedly into the limelight as Jimin donated it not under his name but that of his father.
BTS' Jimin makes a heartfelt donation for polio vaccines
K-media outlet Newsen reported that Jimin donated 100 million KRW to Rotary International, an NGO with over one million global members.
Rotary International's District 3590 has organized a fundraising campaign to create vaccines to eradicate polio. The total funds will be unveiled on October 24, which is World Polio Day, as per the YTN report.
Like his previous donations, the idol also secretly made this donation through his father's name. It came into the limelight when a fan saw a banner celebrating and praising the singer's contribution to the cause.
Jimin previously donated 100 million KRW to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education in 2019 and desks and chairs to his alma mater, Busan High School of Arts, in 2020. He also donated the same to students in South Jeolla Province through his father in 2020.
As per reports, the singer had personally requested not to reveal his donations. However, months later, it caught the attention of fans.
ARMYs are in awe of him, like always. After the news, they took to Twitter to praise him for his generosity and humble deeds.
After Jimin's donation reveal, ARMYs soon began trending "SOUTH KOREA'S PRIDE", "CHARITY ANGEL JIMIN" and more, proudly showing the world how humble their favorite idol is.
Not just Jimin, but even the group members have been secretly donating to causes from anti-violence causes, low-income families for education, to providing COVID resources.
Inspired by the group and their countless secret donations, ARMYs continue to create and share donations for multiple causes on their own. Whether it's meal projects, tree plantations, climate change, or NGO donations, fans worldwide come together occasionally to support the causes on behalf of the members.
A saying in the K-pop industry goes, "Like idol, like fans". And both the group BTS and their fans take it to another level with their generosity and love for each other.
