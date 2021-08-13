How many children does Eminem have? Rapper’s youngest child comes out as non-binary, officially identifies as “Stevie Laine”

Eminem’s youngest child recently came out as non-binary. The 19-year-old made the announcement through a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram. Formerly known as Whitney Scott Mathers, they now identify as Stevie Laine.

Last week, the teenager took to TikTok to post a video with a caption that read:

“Watch me become more comfortable with myself… forever growing and changing.”

The clip documents Stevie’s journey of transition over the years until they finally embraced their true identity. The teen also revealed that they are now comfortable with “all pronouns.”

They also posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “call me Stevie (they/she/he).” The teenager has removed all previous posts from the platform to mark a new beginning.

Eminem adopted Stevie in 2005 after he briefly reconciled with former wife, Kim Mathers. The rapper also has two more daughters, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers (25) and Alaina Marie Mathers (28).

While Alaina and Stevie were adopted, Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child.

A look into Eminem’s family and relationships

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was born to Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr and Deborah “Debbie” Rae in Missouri on October 17, 1972. His father separated from the family and moved to California a few years after the musician was born.

The legendary rapper was also distant from his mother, but they reconnected after the latter was diagnosed with cancer. Eminem has two half-siblings, Sarah and Michael, from his paternal side. However, he is estranged from his extended family.

The 48-year-old also has a half-brother, Nathan Kane Samara, from his mother’s side. The singer reportedly raised his younger brother while growing up, and the siblings reportedly share a close bond.

Eminem fell in love with Kimberly Ann “Kim” Scott when he was in high school. The duo reportedly started dating in 1989 and tied the knot in 1999, after a whirlwind relationship. The couple welcomed their daughter, Hailie, in 1995.

Kim and Eminem parted ways in 2001 and received Hailie’s joint custody after their divorce. The pair briefly reconciled a few years later and remarried in 2006.

Unfortunately, the Rap God singer filed for divorce once again just a few months after their wedding.

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award winner adopted Alaina Mathers in the 2000s. She is the daughter of Kim’s late sister, Dawn. Her mother reportedly passed away due to drug abuse in 2016. Both Eminem and Kim are Alaina’s legal guardians.

After his brief reconciliation with Kim, the musician adopted Stevie Laine. Stevie is Kim’s child from another relationship, and their father reportedly died from an overdose in 2019. Eminem is also their legal guardian.

Alaina is the rapper’s eldest child, while Stevie is the youngest. His biological daughter, Hailie Mathers, is also a social media star in her own right. She is a famous online influencer with over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Eminem shares a close bond with his children. His relationship with his children influences several of his songs, including Hailie’s Song, Mockingbird, My Dad’s Gone Crazy, and When I’m Gone.

The rapper is still to comment on his youngest child’s coming out, but the close-knit family will likely support their decision. According to the Sun, the youngest of the three children was recently addressed as “Stevie” in their grandmother’s official obituary.

