TikTokers attempt to cancel Eminem goes awry after the rapper shuts them down with a single tweet

Tiktokers trying to cancel Eminem received a response from the rapper in the form of a tweeted lyrical video for “Tone Deaf” on Friday.

Y'all wanna cancel Eminem now? 😂😭🙂😂🙂 pic.twitter.com/JWji2jdZwv — Nicole Naicker (@nicolenaicker3) March 2, 2021

A few months ago, there was a TikTok featuring a short audio clip from ‘Love the Way You Lie’ by Eminem featuring Rihanna. The lyrics goes:

"If she ever tries to f***ing leave again/I'ma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire."

The entire song is about an abusive relationship. The TikToker was offended by the imagery and wanted to have their fellow Gen Zers cancel Eminem for the song.

Gen Z should know by now that some people are above cancelling. Media been trying to cancel Eminem long before cancelling was a thing. He came out in '99 and his first words were "Hi kids, do you like violence" nd still enjoyed 22 years in the game. That's who you want to cancel? pic.twitter.com/d5t9wcFZd6 — Ephraim (@EphraimTalker) March 2, 2021

Eminem, never a stranger to this kind of controversy, released a tweet reminding everyone of how often this kind of thing happens to him.

“I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me” #ToneDeaf lyric video up on my channel- https://t.co/kd4Iw5j9TI pic.twitter.com/nw1Q2eUyzN — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 5, 2021

The tweet is part of the lyrics to his song "Tone Deaf," where he describes his others trying to cancel him. Eminem has been dealing with others trying to stop his music since he started, so it is no surprise that he has lyrics from newer songs ready.

Advertisement

Eminem seems to be trending 'cause people think they can cancel him...THE DUDE THRIVES OFF OF IT pic.twitter.com/PGClEEkzFt — Ali (@fireblazer47) March 2, 2021

When Gen Z wants to cancel Eminem pic.twitter.com/uyETpcjRsC — Josh (@Rosetat1399) March 3, 2021

Eminem's millennial fans have backed him up immediately, and the TikToker campaign to cancel him has died just as quickly as it came. Eminem is a big name in the rap industry and is allied with many other rappers as well as being loved by fans. It will take a lot more than a few offended listeners to take him down.

Related: TikToker Sienna Gomez slammed for "glorifying eating disorders" with new merch

Advertisement

TikTokers aren't the first people to try and cancel Eminem

Since stepping into the music industry in 1998, Eminem has offended many. Normally, it is the older generation who cannot stand kids using violent or obscene imagery. It is strange to see the younger tiktokers take offense to Eminem.

#GenZ you can't cancel someone who can't be cancelled more powerful people have tried and failed. #Eminem #GenZ pic.twitter.com/fU62lFu7Sv — Vanessa Jors 💕 (@NessaJ785) March 3, 2021

THE BITCH THAT TRIED TO CANCEL EMINEM GOT HER TIK TOK ACCOUNT BANNED 😭😭😭🥺😭😭😭 — 18 🥂 (@eminemarslim) March 6, 2021

Eminem isn’t the kind of rapper who makes offensive content just to make offensive content. Many would consider Eminem’s content as “real” or a slice of how he sees things. Unlike many who try to find clout, this rapper just tries to tell a story.

Millenials protecting Eminem while Gen Z tries to cancel him... this is my favorite thing on the internet right now pic.twitter.com/K6kKf46UUJ — Katie Barta (@kaitmb_17) March 5, 2021

This wasn’t the first time the rapper has been on the news for offending listeners and it most likely won’t be the last.

Related: Gorilla Glue girl update: TikToker who sprayed glue in her hair visits ER

Related: TikToker got Chlamydia from vaping