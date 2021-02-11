TikToker got Chlamydia from vaping

A TikToker user called 'germanshepardfanaccount' uploaded a video in which she described her experience with vaping, and claimed that she got a sexually transmitted disease from the act.

The TikTok video starts with the girl using the "put a finger down" trend to tell her story. After a quick intro, she went into detail about how she ended up being infected with Chlamydia.

"Put a finger down if in October you got super, super sick with pneumonia, and you tried to tell everybody in your family that you felt like it was something more than that. You tried to tell the doctors in the hospital that it was something more than that. You suffered with a fever for almost 13 days. No one believed you, they just kept testing you for Covid, testing for antibodies... literally anything."

It seems like the TikTok user was right, and the problem was a lot worse than what she initially thought. The TikToker said,

"Finally it comes back that you have chlamydia in your lungs from vaping and smoking a bad cart."

A medical exam revealed that her suspicion was right. The problem was worse than typical pneumonia. It was a case of Chlamydia in her lungs. This ordeal also sparked comments on the platform about some of the adverse side-effects of vaping experienced by other users.

TikToker tells the story about the Chlamydia in her lungs and how that's possible.

Some of the comments TikToker responded. pic.twitter.com/mJATMpzxOq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 10, 2021

The TikTok user told her story, but she didn't explain any further about the treatment she is considering to remedy the situation. On top of that, it has been shocking to many to find that Chlamydia can also infect the lungs.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, Chlamydia is a more specific form of pneumonia.

"Chlamydia pneumoniae is a type of bacteria that causes respiratory tract infections, such as pneumonia (lung infection). The bacteria cause illness by damaging the lining of the respiratory tract including the throat, windpipe, and lungs. Some people may become infected and have mild or no symptoms."

With that definition of the disease, everything makes a lot more sense in this story. It also brings some awareness that vape cartridges can be more infectious than is currently known. Hence, it is always advisable to avoid low-quality cartridges for this reason.