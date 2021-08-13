Who is Prince from Love and Hip-Hop Miami? Rapper arrested on domestic violence and kidnapping charges

Former Love and Hip-Hop Miami star, Prince, has been arrested on alleged domestic violence and kidnapping charges. The rapper was reportedly detained around 2.00 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in Miami.

In addition to domestic violence and kidnapping, Prince was also charged with alleged battery, possession of non-prescribed drugs and disorderly conduct. The 31-year-old is currently in jail custody.

As of now, no bond has been proposed for the rapper’s release. According to the Sun, just a few hours before his arrest, Prince took to Instagram story to share his desire to have children of his own.

The reality TV star was reportedly expected to attend a press conference for Official Celebrity Boxing on the day of his arrest. The event is slated to take place on October 2, 2021. Prince is likely to face TikTok star HolyGod inside the ring.

Who is Prince Michael?

Prince Michael is a rapper, model, promoter, brand ambassador and former reality TV star. The musician was born as Christopher Michael Hart in September, 1989 in Miami. He also calls himself the "Fresh Prince of South Beach."

The rapper rose to fame with his appearance on Love and Hip-Hop Miami in 2018. He was a part of the original cast members and appeared on the show for two consecutive seasons.

Prince went on to continue his career in the rap industry after the show. He is also the owner of a denim merch line called Roielte. The singer previously dated Liz Cifuentes but the duo parted ways in 2019.

The rapper reportedly grew up facing a harsh childhood and was arrested multiple times in the past. He was first detained in a juvenile detention center for two years. Prince was reportedly homeless after his release from prison.

The musician also faced charges between 2010 and 2013. He was arrested for theft, misconduct and resisting arrest. However, the rapper successfully managed to change his life after bagging a job at Varsity LG, a renowned event promotion company in Miami.

Prince has managed to earn a significant following on social media. He has nearly 180K followers on Instagram. The singer also released a new single and music video, earlier this year.

Also Read: Did Lil Nas X get arrested? Fans react as rapper shares prison ID card after mocking Nike “Satan Shoes” lawsuit in song teaser

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul