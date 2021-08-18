Who is White Boy Rick? Eminem set to star as Richard Wershe Jr. in 50 Cent's upcoming series

Eminem is all set to star as White Boy Rick in the upcoming Black Mafia Family series produced by 50 Cent. The character is based on real-life FBI informant and former drug dealer Richard Wershe Jr. aka White Boy Rick.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 50 Cent took to Twitter to announce Eminem’s role on the series:

“Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play White Boy Rick in BMF, this sh*t is out of here.”

Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shit is out of here. 🚦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/YaklhzgJER — 50cent (@50cent) August 17, 2021

The rapper further revealed that he used de-aging special effects to make Eminem look like a teenager as per the demand of the script:

“I directed BMF EPISODE 7 it is amazing. I used the same digital de aging special effects they used in the Irishman. To take @eminem back to his teenage years.”

I directed BMF EPISODE 7 it is amazing. I used the same digital de aging special effects they used in the Irishman. To take @eminem back to his teenage years. 💣BOOM💨🚦Green light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/dE5ctprePe — 50cent (@50cent) August 17, 2021

The rapper will reportedly appear as a guest star. The Starz series is reportedly based on the activities of the drug peddling and money laundering organization, Black Mafia Family.

The real-life story of White Boy Rick aka Richard Wershe Jr.

Former FBI informant and drug dealer, White Boy Rick aka Richard Wershe Jr. (Image via Getty Images/Michigan Department of Corrections)

White Boy Rick was born as Richard Wershe Jr. on July 18, 1969 to Richard Wershe Sr. and Darlene McCormick in Detroit. He was recruited by the FBI as an informant when he was just 14 years old, becoming the youngest FBI informant in history.

He was trained him to be an informer against the Curry Family, one of the biggest criminal empires in East Detroit. White Boy Rick was extremely valuable to the FBI, as he successfully managed to bring concrete information against the criminal gang. Based on the data, police conducted one of the biggest confiscations in Detroit.

However, he was gradually moved away from the FBI, as he uncovered several corruptions in the legal system while serving as an agent. Following his stint with the police, White Boy Rick ended up as a drug dealer.

In May 1987, White Boy Rick was arrested for possession of eight kilograms of cocaine at the age of 17. He was sentenced to life imprisonment under the 650-Lifer Law in Michigan. Despite his conviction, White Boy Rick played a key role in Operation Backbone.

The investigation helped convict several corrupt officers in Detroit. Decades after the informant was arrested, justice campaigners voiced their protest against his lifetime conviction despite being an FBI worker in 1990s.

This led to White Boy Rick being released on parole in 2017 under US Marshals. However, he was made to serve another five years in Florida State Prison due to his involvement in a 2008 car theft ring.

He was later placed in a Reception and Medical Center State Prison in Florida. Last year, he was finally released from custody for good behavior after completing his sentence.

Earlier this year, White Boy Rick filed a lawsuit against former FBI agents and ex-police officers from Detroit for child abuse and using him as an informer when he was a minor:

"Had I not been an informant for the task force, I would never have gotten involved with drug gangs or criminality of any sort… The justice system hasn't been fair to me. This needed to be known. The truth needed to be told."

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old has reportedly decided to contribute to community wellness through food giveaways. He has also decided to work for prison reform in the future.

The series is slated to be released in September this year.

