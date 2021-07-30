House of Gucci: The real-life story of Patrizia Reggiani explained

The upcoming biographical drama “House of Gucci” has released its first official trailer, and viewers are already impressed. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Ridley Scott and stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in lead roles.

The film is reportedly based on the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden. House of Gucci also stars award-winning actors Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons.

The House of Gucci highlights the infamous murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. Set in 1995, it centers on the real events surrounding the murder of the Gucci heir and the trial of Reggiani.

The true story behind the biographical film House of Gucci

The House of Gucci sheds light on one of the most riveting scandals of the late 90s. The film depicts the murder of an Italian businessman and former Gucci CEO Maurizio Gucci and events related to the incident.

On March 27th, 1995, Maurizio Gucci was shot dead on his Via Palestro office building in Italy. He was shot thrice in the back right before entering the building. Security guard Giuseppe Onorato was also shot twice but survived the assault.

The incident took place a few years after Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani’s bitter divorce. The latter was one of the primary suspects in the murder for publicly voicing her desire to kill Maurizio after their separation. The incident was captured in the House of Gucci.

Following two years of intense investigation, Patrizia Reggiani was arrested on January 31st, 1997. Police found the primary evidence in Reggiani’s diary, marked with the Greek word “Paradeisos,” on Maurizio’s murder. The word translates to "Paradise" in English.

Reggiani reportedly plotted the crime with the help of her friend and psychic, Auriemma. They hired a hitman and a getaway driver to carry out the murder. The hitman, Benedetto Ceraulo, was reportedly referred by Auriemma’s friend. All four individuals were convicted in the trial.

Patrizia Reggiani was charged for planning the murder and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Meanwhile, the hitman was sentenced to life imprisonment. The trial garnered worldwide media attention and many dubbed Reggiani as the “Black Widow.”

Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci married in 1973. They often made the news for their highly publicized romance and were helmed as one of the strongest elite couples in the 70s. Maurizio inherited the majority of business stakes from his father.

Patrizia became his chief advisor after their marriage. The couple also welcomed two children together. In 1985, Maurizio went on a business trip only to leave his house forever. Following a few years of separation, Patrizia and Maurizio divorced in 1991.

It was later revealed that Maurizio had an extra-marital affair with interior designer Paola Franchi. He was reportedly living with the latter at the time of his death. Under Maurizio’s leadership, the fashion brand suffered extreme losses.

The Gucci heir reportedly spent lavish amounts of the company’s money for his personal expenses. In 1988, Maurizio sold nearly 47% of the company to Investcorp. He further sold his entire stock to the investment fund for $170 million.

All of these factors served as driving forces behind Patrizia Reggiani’s plan for Maurizio’s murder. In an interview with The Guardian, the 72-year-old opened up about the motive behind the crime:

"I was angry with Maurizio about many, many things at that time. But above all, this. Losing the family business. It was stupid. It was a failure. I was filled with rage, but there was nothing I could do. He shouldn’t have done that to me."

After Reggiani’s conviction in 1998, her daughters Alessandra and Allegra appealed for an overturn, citing their mother’s illness. Reggiani was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. Although the court did not grant the plea, the sentence was reduced to 26 years.

Reggiani refused to be released on work parole in 2011 but went on to take up a work-release program in 2014. She worked as a design consultant for Bozart after spending 16 years in prison. She was officially released in October 2016 after serving a reduced sentence of 18 years on the grounds of good behavior.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci traces Reggiani and Gucci’s journey of love, marriage, betrayal, infidelity, and crime. Patrizia has reportedly appreciated Lady Gaga’s casting for the lead role but expressed disappointment at the singer for not meeting her in person.

While Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Adam Driver portrays her husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film is slated to be released across the US on November 24th, 2021. It will also hit UK theatres on November 26th, 2021.

House of Gucci will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ after its theatrical release.

