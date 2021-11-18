When did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello start dating? Relationship timeline explored as break-up takes internet by storm  

Renowned pop sensation couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split up after two years of being in a relationship. The two announced their separation in their Instagram stories, making a joint statement about still being best friends after their split as a romantic pair.

The statement read:

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

The former pair further added:

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The statement (Image via shawnmendes/Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship timeline

How did they meet?

Shawn and Camila reportedly met in July 2014 when they opened for Austin Mahone on his tour. The Cuban native told V Magazine in 2019:

“I remember thinking we met on the Austin Mahone tour, and I remember I wanted to hang out with you (Shawn), but you were always on the tour bus, just learning guitar.”

Shawn Mendes replied:

“I didn’t talk to anybody. You (Camila) were the only person that talked to me.”

2015: They released their first song collaboration

On this day six years ago, the two singers released I Know What You Did Last Summer. The song was Camila’s first single as a solo artist outside of her work with Fifth Harmony.

While promoting the song on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the host probed the two about their decision not to date. James said he did not believe the two were not dating.

However, both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello denied the rumors.

Shawn revealed:

“Every time I try to make a move, she just swerves me off.”

Between 2015 and 2017, Shawn and Camila appeared in social media snaps and in videos of their jamming sessions while on tour.

2018: Shawn labels Camila as his favorite person

In his interview with Beats 1 (now Apple Music 1), Shawn labeled Camila as his “favorite person in the whole world.”

He added:

“I don’t think you’ll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her, in all aspects. She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other.”

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello tweeted her reply:

“I shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM i love you SO much @ShawnMendes.”

2019: “Señorita”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dropped their steamy single, Señorita, where they portrayed an on-screen couple sharing several intimate scenes. The former pair had seemingly confirmed their relationship with the song.

The two were spotted by paparazzi while engaging in PDA in Los Angeles, which confirmed their relationship. On August 2019, while wishing Shawn on his birthday, Camila posted an Instagram snap of them together. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!”

Since then, the former pair have professed their love for each other via their social media accounts multiple times.

In October 2019, Camila Cabello told U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show,

“We’re pretty happy. I really, really love him a lot.”

2020:

In Shawn’s Netflix documentary in November 2020, the Canadian singer revealed:

“My song comes on the radio or something, and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you (Camila Cabello). They’re all, they have always been about you.’”

He further added:

“She (Camila) goes, ‘What do you mean?’ Like, ‘They’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.’”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It seems that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have tried to work on their relationship but failed. In October, Camila told Glamour that they had been seeking counseling about their relationship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee