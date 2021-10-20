What's wrong with Céline Dion? Fans extend support as singer delays Las Vegas show due to health concerns 

On Tuesday, October 19, Canadian superstar Céline Dion postponed her upcoming Las Vegas Show Opening concert citing health issues. Dion, who has had her famous residency at Caesars Palace since 2002, retired from her association with the hotel in 2019.

Céline Dion signed a new residency at Vegas’ hottest new hotel and casino Resorts World Las Vegas. The 53-year old had been working on her new show since February with her team and partners at AEG Presents. The singer announced her return to the strip in May 2021.

Céline Dion announced on her Twitter that:

“I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

Dion had also shared details about ticket refunds and pre-sale priority for future performances for ticket holders of the postponed shows.

What happened to Céline Dion?

Although the exact cause of Dion’s health deterioration is unknown, the singer revealed that she had been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms. The press release from AEG also stated that her medical team is currently diagnosing her symptoms and treating them.

Céline Dion has also been unable to join rehearsals for her performances owing to her muscle spasms. She commented:

“I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.”

Meanwhile, President and Co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents, John Meglen, said:

“Céline is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Céline is ready.”

Similarly, the President of Resorts World Las Vegas, Scott Sibella, also had kind words for the singer’s recovery. He said:

“While we are eager to debut the theatre, we support Céline in what we know was an incredibly difficult decision to delay her shows. On behalf of the entire Resorts World Las Vegas family, we wish her a speedy recovery…”

When will Céline Dion’s Las Vegas show resume?

Céline Dion’s health condition forced her to postpone her show’s opening and cancel her performances slated for November 5 to 20 (2021) and January 19 to February 5 (2022).

New dates for her Las Vegas residency have not yet been announced. However, according to AEG, Céline Dion’s “Courage World Tour” is still confirmed to start on March 9, 2022.

Here’s how Céline Dion fans supported the singer’s decision and wished for her quick recovery

Céline’s fanbase has been quite understanding about the recent update and expressed their wishes for the singer’s rapid recovery. Some fans also tried to help her with a diagnosis behind her muscle spasms.

Shon @lvceline @celinedion This is beyond disappointing! Courage tour postponed twice and have tickets to the first two shows of the residency. We'll just have to deal with it. Hopefully she gets feeling better. 😭 @celinedion This is beyond disappointing! Courage tour postponed twice and have tickets to the first two shows of the residency. We'll just have to deal with it. Hopefully she gets feeling better. 😭

Gustave @Tavoafj1 Gustave @Tavoafj1 There’s not a single day that goes by where I dont think about this Celine Dion performance.

The way she goes from tender to powerful and ends serving those dance moves ⭐ There’s not a single day that goes by where I dont think about this Celine Dion performance.

The way she goes from tender to powerful and ends serving those dance moves ⭐ https://t.co/5i7xoB9d81 @celinedion Such a shame 😭 !! Get well soon Queen 🙏 love you always ❤ twitter.com/Tavoafj1/statu… @celinedion Such a shame 😭 !! Get well soon Queen 🙏 love you always ❤ twitter.com/Tavoafj1/statu…

Khrista crystal @Bostongirl1973 @celinedion You have given us so much abs I’m sure again in the future you will give more!! But your body your soul is telling you something!! Please listen to and we will always be here! We love you we treasure you we pray for you!❤️💗 @celinedion You have given us so much abs I’m sure again in the future you will give more!! But your body your soul is telling you something!! Please listen to and we will always be here! We love you we treasure you we pray for you!❤️💗

Erika Khouri @coury_coury @celinedion We love you Celine ❤️ I hope you will get better. I’m so sad by not being able to see you but the most important thing is you getting better. @celinedion We love you Celine ❤️ I hope you will get better. I’m so sad by not being able to see you but the most important thing is you getting better.

Camilo A. GonzálezMD @Camilogonzar @celinedion Get better Celine, we need you again on stage, hoping those muscle spasms resolve soon. @celinedion Get better Celine, we need you again on stage, hoping those muscle spasms resolve soon.

LaTisha Daniels @LaTisha_Daniels @celinedion Your health is the most important! Get well soon Queen! Love you & We’ll still be here when you are ready! 🙏🏾❤️🥰 @celinedion Your health is the most important! Get well soon Queen! Love you & We’ll still be here when you are ready! 🙏🏾❤️🥰

DivaDarkArts @Staceylg25 @celinedion Aw, hope things get better for you soon. Your health must come first, always. Just focus on yourself & your recovery👌, take care, xx @celinedion Aw, hope things get better for you soon. Your health must come first, always. Just focus on yourself & your recovery👌, take care, xx

Saskia Lit @Litsas @celinedion Maybe you've got a magnesium deficiency, as the main symptom of a magnesium deficiency are muscle cramps. You need to eat more/better (biological) food or take a magnesium supplement. @celinedion Maybe you've got a magnesium deficiency, as the main symptom of a magnesium deficiency are muscle cramps. You need to eat more/better (biological) food or take a magnesium supplement.

While Céline recovers from her condition, Resorts World Las Vegas will have other stars in their lineups, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

