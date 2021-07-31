Where to watch Luke Bryan's documentary, "My Dirt Road Diary": Streaming details, release date, and more 

Luke Bryan, the American country singer and “American Idol” judge, is all set to depict his life story through a documentary series. The series titled “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” will showcase the multi-platinum star’s tragedies and struggles before making it big in his career.

The series will have five episodes and is set to drop next week, on August 6, at Amazon’s free streaming service, IMDB TV.

The streaming platform’s content can be accessed through Amazon’s primary streaming service, Prime Video, or the IMDB app.

The documentary series will include footage from home videos, interviews, and personal videos, or behind-the-scenes footage of tours and music videos. The series is directed by Luke Bryan’s long-term collaborator, Michael Monaco, who also served as the show’s executive producer.

Monaco directed the music videos for Luke’s “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day (2016),” “One Margarita (2020),” and “Build Me A Daddy (2020).”

“Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”: Streaming details, release date, episodes, and more.

What will the documentary cover:

“My Dirt Road Diary” will give a glimpse of the country singer and superstar’s early life and road to success. The series will showcase the singer’s hardships, tragedy, and struggles before Luke Bryan streamlined his music production to garner recognition and release best-selling albums.

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, said:

“[Content like Bryan’s documentary] marks an impressive and exciting growth moment for IMDb TV.”

They further mentioned,

“This series underscores Luke’s unique and inspiring ability to handle every personal tragedy with grace and every professional success with humility, inspiring audiences to do the same.”

Bryan’s life has been filled with tragedies which the star will share with the audience in this documentary. In 1996, Luke’s older brother, Chris, was killed in a car accident at the age of 26, when the singer was 19 or 20. While his elder sister, Kelly Bryan, passed away at 39 (in 2007), followed by her husband’s death in 2014.

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer adopted his sister’s children in 2015. The couple raised their nieces and nephews along with their own sons (12-year old Tatum and 10-year old Thomas).

Luke and Caroline take care of their nephew Jordan (now 26), as well as nieces Kris (now 21) and Til (currently around 19).

Episodes:

The docu-series will have five parts, with episode 1 showcasing Luke Bryan’s early life and the tragic death of his elder brother. While episode 2 will reveal his struggles dealing with his brother’s loss and breaking into the industry.

Episode 3 will show Luke’s early career and shed light on his family’s support. Meanwhile, episode 4 will include Bryan’s successes and will showcase him winning the Country Music Association Awards “Entertainer of the Year,” in 2015.

The series will end with Episode 5, which will deal with Luke taking in his nieces and nephew after their father’s death.

In the official press release of the documentary, the 45-year old singer-songwriter said:

“Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

