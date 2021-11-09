“What did James Corden do?” Internet asks after ‘Wicked’ petition touches 60K signatures 

A petition to keep James Corden out of appearing in the Wicked movie recently received more than 60K signatures. The petition was launched shortly after it was announced that the film would feature award-winning pop star Ariana Grande and Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo.

The petition, directed towards Universal Studios, was created by a man named Mikel Miller and received immediate support from viewers across the globe. The caption of the petition reads:

"James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. That's pretty much it."

Pop Crave @PopCrave A viral petition to keep James Corden out of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of ‘Wicked’ has amassed over 10,000 signatures in just two days. A viral petition to keep James Corden out of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of ‘Wicked’ has amassed over 10,000 signatures in just two days. https://t.co/gNwVGWYGDs

Twitter reacts to petition against casting James Corden in ‘Wicked’

Petition against James Corden leaves the internet divided (Image via Getty Images)

Wicked's big-screen adaptation is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects from Universal Studios. However, following the confirmation of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s casting in the lead role, a petition against casting James Corden in the film went viral online.

The mass request is likely based off Corden’s recent appearances in multiple musicals that failed to leave some viewers impressed. The Late Late Show host recently appeared in film adaptations of popular musicals Cats and Cinderella, both of which failed to achieve critical success.

Petition against Corden's appearance in 'Wicked' movie (Image via ChangeOrg)

While several social media users took to Twitter to voice their support for the petition against the TV host, many individuals were also left confused by the mass demand.

Brandi Sled @BrandiSled What is with all this hate for James Corden? What did he do? What is with all this hate for James Corden? What did he do?

Krusty Krussy @AbstraxtArt What did james corden do?

Why is he the new Guy Fieri.

Leave that man alone or tell me what he did. What did james corden do? Why is he the new Guy Fieri.Leave that man alone or tell me what he did.

🌸 itty bitty 🌸 @eclarim_ Why are people so mean to James Corden? What did he do? I thought he was just adorable and British? Did I miss something? Why are people so mean to James Corden? What did he do? I thought he was just adorable and British? Did I miss something?

Ciara🖤🔙 @Ciarasantos2222 why ya hating on james corden?what he do? did i miss smt??? why ya hating on james corden?what he do? did i miss smt???

Ogo @Ogo_001 @PopCrave I don’t think James Corden is a great actor but the hate he gets is baffling. What did he do? @PopCrave I don’t think James Corden is a great actor but the hate he gets is baffling. What did he do?

wiLL @willfulchaos me creating new email accounts to sign the “keep james corden out of wicked” petition me creating new email accounts to sign the “keep james corden out of wicked” petition https://t.co/QPTEu2yjuc

Frank Costa @feistyfrank They better not cast James Corden in this WICKED musical. They better not cast James Corden in this WICKED musical. https://t.co/RyCT7N52rd

Sadae Spears @realSadaeSpears Keep James Corden away from wicked please!!! Keep James Corden away from wicked please!!! https://t.co/M5xdodU3e9

Ben Burke @burke2point0 If they cast James Corden in Wicked I swear to god If they cast James Corden in Wicked I swear to god

🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ @DannieD01 James Corden and Lea Michele after not being cast in Wicked. James Corden and Lea Michele after not being cast in Wicked. https://t.co/4UulHGYLWK

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Corden will address the situation and respond to the petition against him.

So far, it has not been revealed if the broadcaster has a potential replacement candidate for his role in the upcoming film. Producers have also maintained their silence regarding the demand so far.

The film adaptation of Wicked will be a prequel to Wizard of Oz and highlights all the events that led to Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. The project is based on the Tony Award-winning musical and will be directed by In the Heights director John M. Chu.

Grande will portray the role of Glinda the Good Witch while Erivo will play Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The screenplay for the film is written by Stephen Schwartz alongside Winnie Holzman. The former is also the man behind the music and lyrics of the Wicked Broadway show.

Marc Platt, the producer of the original musical, has also returned to serve as the producer of the film.

Edited by Danyal Arabi