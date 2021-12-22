The best crime TV shows of 2021

Crime TV shows are one that instantly captivates audiences globally. Production houses have found great success after releasing some of these shows. Hence, streaming platforms are usually packed with content in the genre.

This show typically relies on a whodunnit goose-chase driven by a good cast of characters. 2021 was another year that saw the release of several crime TV shows like BMF and Mare of Easttown. This article highlights the five crime TV shows released this year that all genre enthusiasts should explore.

Don't miss out on these crime TV shows released in 2021

5) BMF (premiere: September 26)

The fictional retelling of real-life events involving the Black Mafia Crime Family is one of the most enthralling crime TV shows of 2021. BMF star Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrayed his father's character (the head of BMF's organization).

The show's pacing, storytelling, and acting have hooked audiences to the very last moment, making it one of the best TV shows to be released this year. It is also an exemplary effort by Starz. The show will return with a second season soon.

4) Dr. Death (premiere: July 15)

Dangerous-looking shows are so much scarier when actual lives inspire the events. Dr. Death tells the terrifying story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a charismatic young man and neurosurgeon whose patients frequently became disabled or dead. As cases piled up, two physicians decided to investigate the matter.

Dr. Death's captivating pace and Joshua Jackson's bone-chilling acting make it a worthy watch for anyone looking for a thrilling experience.

3) Lupin (premiere: January 8)

Based on the famous French literary figure of Arsène Lupin written by Maurice Leblanc, this bone-chilling crime TV show is a retelling of the classic gentleman thief and master of disguise.

Spread over two parts with ten chapters between them, Lupin follows the journey of Assane Diop, who is inspired by the misadventures of Monsieur Lupin on a quest to avenge his father's death. Netflix has already renewed the show for a third part.

2) Time (premiere: June 6)

The British prison drama by BBC was one of the most exciting shows this year. The crime TV show follows the life of Cobden, who is sentenced to prison after an accidental murder. Though accepting the crime at first, the harsh realities of the insides of jail change his mindset. It also follows a prison officer trying to protect those under his supervision.

Time stars veteran actors Stephen Graham and Sean Bean as they fight for survival inside a prison. The thrilling drama is a must-watch for any crime TV show connoisseur.

1) Mare of Easttown (premiere: April 18)

The fascinating thing about Mare of Easttown is that the premise is hardly the most original for a crime drama. A female detective investigates the murder of a young woman while her personal life comes crashing.

Beautiful storytelling makes this one of the most compelling crime shows of 2021. Starring Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet, this is one of the most honest representations of any detective drama on TV.

Honorable mentions : Bloodlands, Impeachment: American Crime Story, The Serpent, Crime, and Vigil.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen