Netflix's plethora of Christmas movies is probably the most diverse and exhaustive collection out there. There is something for everyone to watch alone or enjoy with their families. There are Hallmark-style Christmas movies and then there are Grinch-style deadbeat comedies.

Here are 5 Christmas movies on Netflix right now that you can watch if you're unable to decide which ones to tune into.

5 Christmas movies on Netflix right now

1) A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas is a British Christmas fantasy film that has been adapted from the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig. The film was released on Netflix on 24 November 2021. It follows a young boy called Nikolas who ventures to the snowy North in search of his father. His father was on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. A headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse accompany Nikolas as he eventually meets his destiny.

Directed by Gil Kenan, A Boy Called Christmas stars Henry Lawfull as Nikolas "Christmas." Other members of the cast include veteran actress Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, and Michiel Huisman. The movie received generally favorable reviews for its abundance of holiday spirit.

2) Single All the Way

Single All the Way is a Canadian romantic comedy set during the Christmas season. Directed by Michael Mayer and written by Chad Hodge, the film stars Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Macfarlane and others. It was released on Netflix on 2 December 2021.

The plot of Single All the Way follows Peter, who is desperate to avoid his family's judgment over being single during the holidays. He convinces his best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays, only to be surprised by a blind date his mother had set him up on. The film has received acclaim for its portrayal of gay characters but it failed to break away from tropes common to the Christmas romantic comedy genre.

3) Holidate

Emma Roberts starrer Holidate is an American romantic comedy that was released on Netflix on 8 November 2020. The film follows Sloane Benson (Emma Roberts), who hates holidays because of the judgment she receives for being single every time she meets her family. To avoid the annual struggle, she strikes a deal with a stranger to be each other's platonic plus ones all year long, only to end up catching feelings along the way.

Directed by John Whitesell, Holidate also stars Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor and others. The film received mixed-to-average ratings from critics but will serve as a treat for diehard romcom fans.

4) Last Christmas

Last Christmas is a romantic comedy film that featured a chemistry you didn't know you needed. Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding came together in this Christmas flick to make viewers envious of a relationship like that. Directed by Paul Feig, the film is based on a 1984 song of the same name and was inspired by the music of George Michael. The film was released theatrically on 15 November 2019 and is currently available on Netflix.

The plot of Last Christmas follows Kate, an aspiring singer stuck in a dead-end job as an elf at a year-round Christmas store. She meets a mysterious man named Tom and begins to gain a new perspective on life, while simultaneously falling for him. Other members of the cast include Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson and Ritu Arya.

5) The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch is an American Christmas romantic comedy starring Vanessa Hudgens. It premiered on Netflix on 16 November 2018 and was followed by two sequels in 2020 and 2021 but the franchise went downhill after the first installment. The film follows a duchess and an ordinary woman from Chicago who look exactly like each other and switch places one week before Christmas. Problems arise when they each fall in love with the other's beau.

Directed by Mike Rohl, The Princess Switch also stars Sam Palladio, Alexa Adeosun, and Nick Sagar. The film's concept was derived from Mark Twain's 1881 novel The Prince and the Pauper. The film offers a healthy dose of charming, light-hearted, and delightful Christmas spirit for any hopeless romantic to enjoy.

