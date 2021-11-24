'A Boy Called Christmas' review: A story about the beginning of Christmas

Christmas is almost here and it is time to get into the festive spirit. On that note, Netflix has dropped its new Christmas movie A Boy Called Christmas today. This new fantasy film is directed by Gil Kenan and is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig.

A Boy Called Christmas is a reimagination of the story of Father Christmas. It follows the tale of a boy named Nikolas, who finds Christmas when he embarks on an adventurous journey in search of magic and hope.

Brief synopsis of 'A Boy Called Christmas'

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for 'A Boy Called Christmas'

A Boy Called Christmas is a story within a story. The movie starts with three children listening to their elderly aunt narrating them a story about a boy called Nikolas who brings Christmas to the world of humans. Nikolas is a young boy living with his father in the middle of the woods in Finland. Curiously, he was nicknamed "Christmas" by his mother before she passed away. But neither father nor son knew the meaning of that word.

Living in poverty and falling on hard times, Nikolas' father takes up a mission proposed by the king to find "hope". The success of the mission would bring them a reward in terms of money that they desperately needed. He embarks on a journey in search of Elfhelm, a fabled village which was believed to exist only in stories, to find the "hope" that would fetch him a reward from the king.

Though little Nikolas was left behind in the care of a selfish aunt, he soon followed in his father's footsteps, along with his mouse friend whom he had taught to speak. During the journey, he made a reindeer friend and the three went off in search of Elfhelm where they would find Nikolas' father.

However, things do not go according to Nikolas' expectations. When Nikolas and company arrive at Elfhelm, they find most of the elves, led by Mother Vodo, to be hostile towards them. Before Nikolas had arrived, his father and other men had come into the enchanted village and kidnapped a child named Kip. Shaken by the betrayal, the elves had decided to never welcome any human again. They take Nikolas prisoner but he manages to escape with the help of his newfound friend, the Truth pixie, and vows to bring Kip back.

Nikolas eventually finds Kip, who was kept imprisoned by his father and his team. He manages to free Kip and escapes with him to Elfhelm. The community rejoices when Kip is brought back, but Mother Vodo cannot seem to forgive the humans. However, when she realizes that Nicholas is the son of her long-lost friend 'Lumi', Vodo softens her stance and lets him take back a sack full of presents for the human world, on his enchanted flying reindeer.

Nikolas returns to the world of humans with two things - presents for children and the "hope" that they were all desperately in need of.

Why you should watch 'A Boy Called Christmas'

This Christmas origin story, A Boy Called Christmas, is an ideal watch for all ages. The film employs strong role models and positive messages often associated with the holiday season. It explores the sentiments of gift-giving, helping those less fortunate, and the understanding that rewards are not always counted in terms of money.

The stunningly white snowy landscapes stretching for miles, the slick animation breathing life into animals, and the magical and colorful world of the elves make A Boy Called Christmas worth watching. The narrative interweaves within itself elements such as a red hat, reindeer, and a toy workshop, seamlessly building up a story that tells the original tale of Christmas.

The fantastical movie is laden with many traditional elements that go on to make a great Christmas movie. A Boy Called Christmas is streaming on Netflix now.

