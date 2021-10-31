'The Christmas Promise' full cast list: Meet Torrey DeVitto and others from Hallmark's home renovation flick

The Christmas Promise is a part of Hallmark’s “Miracles of Christmas” line-up that celebrates the holiday season with a dash of romance. Directed by Fred Gerber, this Christmas-themed flick is sure to warm people's hearts.

The Christmas Promise is about Nicole, who - after her fiancé passes away - decides to renovate and sell their “dream house”. She hires carpenter Joe to remodel the house before giving up the property for sale.

While doing his job, Joe helps Nicole to deal with her grief, and the two soon develop feelings for each other. To this, Nicole's father gives the following reaction:

"If you are given a second chance at love, you better grab it.”

On that note, let's have a look at the cast of The Christmas Promise.

1) Torrey DeVitto

Torrey DeVitto recently left the NBC drama Chicago Med, where she starred for six seasons. Before this, she had appeared in Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, Army Wives, and One Tree Hill.

Her other acting credits include Write Before Christmas, Amy Makes Three, and The Rite. In The Christmas Promise, DeVitto will be seen playing the role of Nicole.

2) Dylan Bruce

Dylan Bruce was born in Vancouver, Canada. He is an established television star who has featured in Magnum P.I., The Murders, Midnight, Texas, The Sopranos, American Gothic, Arrow, and Orphan Black.

Bruce portrays Joe’s character in The Christmas Promise.

3) Patrick Duffy

Patrick Duffy from 'The Christmas Promise' (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Patrick Duffy has been acting for decades. He is a legendary star who has worked on numerous hit projects and has won multiple awards.

Duffy is best known as Bobby Ewing in Dallas (1978-1991). He has also appeared in You Again, Step by Step, All Rise, Station 19, Doomsday Mom, On The Verge, and The Mistletoe Secret. He will play Nicole’s Pops in The Christmas Promise.

The Christmas Promise release date

The Christmas Promise is all set to premiere Saturday, October 30, at 10.00 pm on Hallmark Channel. The official synopsis of the romantic drama reads:

"Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.”

Backed by Crown Media Productions LLC, The Christmas Promise is produced by Charles Cooper and written by Kathy Kloves. Kathy Kloves, Risa Shapiro, and Sunta Izzicupo serve as the executive producers.

Edited by Prem Deshpande