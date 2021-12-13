Who is Emma Roberts' baby's father? Actress shares adorable photo of son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund

Actress Emma Roberts took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her 1-year-old son Rhodes, who is fathered by actor Garrett Hedlund.

The photo showcased the actress sitting on a sofa with her blonde baby in her arms. The caption read:

"the best."

But no mention of her partner Hedlund in the post has led to speculation that the two have broken up.

However, it isn't just the photo that has led to their followers believing that the couple have called it quits.

Everything about Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Hedlund and Roberts in August 2020 (Image via Instagram)

The duo were first linked in 2019, after the actress broke up with her on-and-off boyfriend Evan Peters.

In June 2020, news of Emma's pregnancy broke, though the actress confirmed the news in August. In late 2020, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund welcomed their baby boy, whom they named Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Theories regarding the couple splitting up first emerged when fans noticed that the Holidate actress, who follows 3000 people on Instagram, did not follow the father of her son. Moreover, the last photo of Garrett she shared on her Instagram was posted on Valentine's Day, 2021.

Fans made their argument stronger when Emma Roberts attended Paris Hilton's wedding with talent agent Cade Hudson and not Hedlund. Emma and Cade were photographed holding hands but their relationship is still unexplored.

Even the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house that the couple used to live in is up for sale, as confirmed by Life & Style. The property being on the market has made the idea of the duo breaking up even more powerful.

Although the couple have always kept their relationship away from the public eye, in June 2021, sources reported the duo were closer than ever after welcoming the infant.

Broken up or not, fans are probably more focused on the overloaded cuteness of the couple's first child, little Rhodes.

