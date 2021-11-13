Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund relationship explored as former attends Paris Hilton's wedding with Cade Hudson

On Thursday, November 11, Emma Roberts attended Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding with Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Cade Hudson. The duo were photographed holding hands while entering the Bel Air enclave in Los Angeles.

The Scream Queens star looked gorgeous in a black tulle dress and black blazer while her partner for the star-studded event donned a black tuxedo and a white shirt. Meanwhile, the actress’ partner of two years, Garrett Hedlund, was nowhere to be seen at the venue.

฿ⱤØØ₭Ɇ @BrookeThotson Thread: (November 11th) Gorgeous stunning Emma Roberts and her friend Cade Hudson went to Paris Hilton’s wedding yesterday Thread: (November 11th) Gorgeous stunning Emma Roberts and her friend Cade Hudson went to Paris Hilton’s wedding yesterday https://t.co/RF8L4gmSzP

Following Roberts’ surprising public appearance with Hudson, fans began speculating the reason behind Hedlund’s absence from the wedding. Several social media users also pointed out that the couple have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, even hinting at a possible separation.

According to the Daily Mail, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were last seen together in April at an Oscars after-party with Andra Day and the remaining cast of The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

A look into Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s relationship

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have been dating since 2019 (Image via Emma Roberts/Instagram)

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts sparked romance rumors for the first time after they were spotted enjoying a walk together in Los Angeles. The pair reportedly started dating in March 2019 after the Nancy Drew actress called off her engagement to Evan Peters.

The duo were photographed together several times throughout 2019. The following year, sources close to the pair told US Weekly that the couple is focusing on “having fun” and “enjoying” each other’s company:

“They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment. They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

Emma Roberts Daily @emmarobdaily emma roberts and garrett hedlund hugging is the cutest thing ever emma roberts and garrett hedlund hugging is the cutest thing ever https://t.co/yLliWhaksu

In August 2020, Emma Roberts announced that she was expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund. The couple welcomed their son Rhodes on December 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, insider sources told the Daily Mail that the pair were in a “better place” following the birth of their child after their relationship experienced trouble during the pregnancy:

“Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son.”

In February 2021, the American Horror Story actress gushed about her beau in a loved-up post for Valentine’s Day. A few months later, the Troy star also dedicated a touching tribute to his girlfriend on the occasion of her first mother’s day.

It is not known what led to the actors unfollowing each other on Instagram. It also remains to be seen if the stars will address speculation about their current relationship status in the near future.

Who is Cade Hudson?

Cade Hudson is a renowned artist manager (Image via Getty Images)

Cade Hudson recently made news for attending Paris Hilton's wedding alongside Emma Roberts. He is best known as Britney Spears’ longtime agent from CAA and also a close friend of the pop star.

TMZ recently reported that Hudson supported Britney throughout her conservatorship battle against her father. Sources close to the singer also reported that Cade helped her connect with new attorney Mathew Rosengart.

In addition to Britney Spears, Cade Hudson has also represented artists such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Seth MacFarlane, and Emma Roberts.

Edited by R. Elahi