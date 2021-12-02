'Single All The Way' review: Netflix's holiday romcom is old wine in a new bottle

Netflix is bringing viewers a plethora of new Christmas rom-coms for the holiday season, with Single All The Way being the latest addition to the list. The new rom-com is a monumental move in the world of entertainment. It attempts to give representation to the LGBTQ+ community by exploring homosexual relationships through the main characters.

Despite seeming like a typical rom-com on the surface, Single All The Way is a refreshing watch because of the themes the movie explores. It does feel nice to move away from watching heterosexual romance on-screen to a more representational piece that attempts to showcase and normalize homosexual relations.

Plot of 'Single All The Way'

Forever single Peter is happy to finally take home a boyfriend to meet his family over Christmas. But his plans fall apart when Peter discovers that his new partner is married to a woman. Not wanting to disappoint his family, Peter asks his best friend, Nick, to join him for Christmas and pretend to be his boyfriend.

However, that plan does not take off because Peter’s mother Carol has already arranged for a blind date for her son with her trainer, James. Peter agrees to go out with James, and the two hit it off immediately.

Meanwhile, with Peter and Nick spending so much time together, Peter's family realizes that Nick is the person Peter should be with, and they embark on a mission of matchmaking.

As Peter and James get to know one another, Nick integrates seamlessly into Peter’s family. Once Peter's meddling nieces and sisters get involved, both Nick and Peter start wondering whether their relationship could be something more than just friendship.

Finally, Nick confesses to Peter, but Peter is very apprehensive about trying out a relationship with Nick. Nick is his best friend, and given his past dating disasters, he does not want to jeopardize their relationship. Crestfallen, Nick decides to leave just before Christmas. Meanwhile, while on a date with James, Peter realizes that Nick is his true love.

Peter rushes off to find Nick and catches up with him. Nick tells him that he has made arrangements for Peter to move back with his family to New Hampshire and start his dream job here. But Peter confesses to Nick that he wants to be with him. Single All The Way ends with Peter, the forever single, finding his one true love.

Why is the movie a must-watch for Christmas?

Single All The Way is Netflix’s first gay Christmas movie. It involves all the typical elements of a holiday movie with the extra element of a homosexual relationship. The movie is a light watch that does not delve too much into the characters' back stories or the socio-political context the movie is set in.

Watching Single All The Way is like watching the world through a rose-tinted glass. It is almost absurd how perfect the story sometimes is, with an ideal family that always gets along, two best friends with no misunderstandings, and most importantly, how normalized homosexuality is in this universe.

At the end of the day, Single All the Way feels like old wine in a new bottle. It is a typical heartwarming and romantic Christmas story that is just about perfect for a holiday season.

Catch Single All The Way now streaming on Netflix.

