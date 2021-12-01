‘More the Merrier’ takeaway: Don't let conventions dictate your preferences

Directed by Paco Caballero and distributed by Filmfax, More the Merrier is the English version of the Spanish-language film Donde Caben Dos. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Anna Castillo, Álvaro Cervantes, Miki Esparbé, María León, Pilar Castro, and many others.

The 1 hour and 40 minutes long Netflix comedy follows five trajectories of nightlong se*ual self-discovery. More the Merrier is a raunchy, steamy escapade you might enjoy if you're looking to take the edge off of a long day. The movie seems to compensate for its perfunctory plot with an overload of erotic content.

The chaotic and obscure plot of More the Merrier follows a group of individuals wanting in their intimate lives into Club Paradiso where fantasies turn into reality. Managed by Anfitriona, this gaudy club welcomes anyone who is looking for libidinous exploration and is ready to leave emotions at the door. Simultaneously, married couples Alberto & Claudia and Paco & Marta have their own plans at the latter's residence.

All these people head into the night expecting one thing and end up getting something else they didn't know they needed. Some couples are uncoupled, commitment phobia takes the form of open marriage, cousins end up letting out some repressed tension, a heartwarming gay romance develops, and married women reach a se*ual awakening. Bizarre events unfold throughout this tremendously liberal film covering a catalog of erotic activities.

'More the Merrier' challenges societal norms

Labels are for jars and bottles, not for amorous experiences. This seems to be the message of More the Merrier, which showcases a liberal exploration of unique erotic preferences. Some might leave you open-mouthed, others a little disturbed, and still others might arouse you. But it's all normal and there is no judgment.

The final scene of the movie includes a voiceover by Anfitriona, who is normalizing and destigmatizing the spectrum of se*uality and its practices by asking people to break away from the norms. Cishet relationships have been the norm of society. More the Merrier challenges these norms, albeit in an inane manner.

By showcasing the variety of se*ual activities, the film tries to draw attention to the acutely stigmatized practices as preferences that are not uncommon. Not only does this empower couples and individuals who are adventurous in their private lives but it also urges the viewers to be more open-minded.

More the Merrier released on Netflix on November 30, 2021. The movie has mature content and is not recommended for individuals below the age of 18 years.

