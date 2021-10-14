BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In show irresistible charm in ‘Snowdrop’ teaser

JTBC has finally dropped a teaser for Snowdrop, the much-awaited drama with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In in the lead. The teaser is only the second glimpse fans have received of the show. While the montages of the couple’s first meeting create a beautiful romantic visual, the voiceover of hurt and sadness takes over.

The Snowdrop teaser trailer was released on October 14 and it has the BLACKPINK fandom super excited. The JTBC show marks Jisoo’s debut in the acting industry. Enthusiasm took over Twitter as 'Jisoo', 'Actress Jisoo is coming' and #Snowdrop instantly started trending.

‘Snowdrop’ teaser shows BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jung Hae In’s bittersweet moments

JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’ was reported to have completed filming in July this year and will be released in December. With a beautiful teaser poster and release date out, the reports stand to be true.

The teaser trailer showcases the first look into the Hosu Woman's University, with small signs of the show's period. It then teases romantic meetings, such as accidentally bumping into each other in the library that transpires between Su Ho (Jung Hae In) and Young Ro (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo).

The voiceover is a painful conversation between the two lovers. During his introduction, Su Ho says,

“I’m sorry. It’s because of me.”

At the end of the teaser, Young Ro tries to grasp Su Ho’s sleeves hesitantly and says,

“I miss you. I wish I could see you just once.”

Watch the teaser trailer below:

As expected, fans are loving the short glimpse JTBC revealed of Snowdrop. Majorly because Jisoo has finally received her big break and is making a K-drama debut - something fans knew she always desired.

More about BLACKPINK Jisoo and Jung Hae In's 'Snowdrop'

Set in 1987, Snowdrop takes place during the presidential political unrest in South Korea. It revolves around young men and women who had their lives turned upside down due to the polarizing situations in the country.

It focuses on Eun Young Ro, a university student, hiding an injured and bloody Im Su Ho, a graduate student who took part in a pro-democracy protest. However, things turn for the worse as they realize he isn’t who he claims to be.

Snowdrop will premiere on JTBC on December 2021 and will also be available on the streaming platform Disney+.

