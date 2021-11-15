5 best Minecraft seeds for ocean exploration

With an endless array of treasures to discover, Minecraft's oceans are one of the most exciting places to explore in-game. Yet players may have a hard time finding a good one to explore. Luckily, there are some ways to work around this.

World seeds in Minecraft control how the world will generate in-game. Using one is an excellent way for players to reliably locate in-game resources such as biomes, generated structures, and minerals. They’re especially useful for players who want an exciting spawn point, or a fun world to explore.

Want to use a world seed to kickstart your adventure, but aren’t sure which one to use? Here's a handy list of the five best seeds for ocean exploration in Minecraft to help get started.

5 great ocean exploration seeds in Minecraft

5) Ocean Mountains (1841121184)

An ocean surrounded by mountains in Minecraft. (Image via u/OwenBHP on Reddit)

Players using this seed should have no problem finding something to explore. With a spawn point between a mountain range and a vast ocean, this seed is a great choice for Minecraft players who want an easy and scenic start to their journey. Players can venture into the mountains to gather the resources they'll need to start their ocean adventure, which will never be far away.

Platform: Bedrock 1.18 (Snapshot 21w43a)

4) Mushroom Island & Ocean Monuments (779088469)

Mushroom fields are a rare biome that players can find exploring Minecraft's oceans. (Image via u/Matxir on Reddit)

This Minecraft seed starts the player off near a vast ocean. Here, players can find two small mushroom field biomes. There are also several ocean monuments within rendering distance of these islands, as well as a few amethyst geodes and shipwrecks. Overall, this is an excellent seed for players who want easy access to some of the ocean's best features.

Platform: Bedrock 1.18 (Snapshot 21w44a)

3) Underground Ocean Monument (-217083671)

Players using this seed are in for a rare treat, as they'll be able to see an ocean monument that has generated completely underground. Just be sure to bring some potions of water breathing if you plan on finding this monument. Although it is underground, there's still lots of water surrounding it.

The ocean monument can be found at the coordinates 653, 47, -407.

Platform: Bedrock 1.18 (Snapshot 21w44a)

2) Underground Adventure (-584725210)

Many things lie under Minecraft's oceans, including caves (Image via u/Hot_Thanks1367 on Reddit)

This seed starts the player off at the bottom of the ocean. Players who travel to a certain spot underwater (-982, -26, 494) will find an azalea tree, which lies atop a beautiful lush caves biome. With easy access to the ocean above it, this biome is an excellent place for players to explore while testing their underground survival skills.

Platform: Bedrock 1.18 (Snapshot 21w43a)

1) Snowy Mountains and Ocean Monument

A screenshot of an ocean and mountains in Minecraft (Image via u/Yggdrassil_2 on Reddit)

This seed is a fun choice for Minecraft players who want easy access to an ocean monument. Players can travel to a certain spot (-82, ~, -248) to find a scenic snowy mountain biome, which lies next to an ocean. This ocean has a number of things to discover, including an ocean monument not too far from shore.

Platform: Java 1.18 (Snapshot 21w44a

Ocean exploration is a fun and exciting part of Minecraft gameplay, and players can improve it using a custom world seed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi