'The Princess Switch 4': Possible sequel to Netflix holiday film seems unlikely

The Princess Switch franchise has won hearts all over, thanks to Vanessa Hudgens and her triple roles.

The latest installment, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, has the actress playing three different roles — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and Lady Fiona — yet again. The film is a power-packed one, with the three joining forces during the holiday season to get the Star of Peace back before the big day.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star premiered yesterday on Netflix and stars Remy Hii, Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio, and Will Kemp alongside Hudgens. The film is directed by Mike Rohl and produced by Vanessa, along with Brad Krevoy.

Is The Princess Switch 4 happening?

The third installment in The Princess Switch franchise, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, was announced in 2020, right before the debut of The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again. But no announcement for another movie has been made so far.

Although some films or shows get renewed for sequels or seasons right before the debut of prior installments, that might not be the case for The Princess Switch right now. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star may be the final movie in the franchise, considering Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and cousin Fiona all seem to have gotten their happy endings.

But there's always room for storylines to be furthered, taking the franchise's popularity into account. If a fourth film is given the green light before the end of 2021, it's possible The Princess Switch 4 could arrive in late 2022, as the rest of the films did.

Looking back at the famous franchise films given by Netflix in the past few years, it has not provided a green light to a fourth installment for any of them. The streaming powerhouse may believe in the power of trilogies, as done with To All The Boys and The Kissing Booth franchises and more recently to the A Christmas Prince holiday franchise.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is now streaming on Netflix, with The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again also available to stream on the platform. Merry Switchmas!

Edited by Ravi Iyer