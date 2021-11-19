'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' takeaway: Netflix film sheds light on family and second chances

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star dropped today on Netflix with the return of the doppelgängers.

The Princess Switch franchise revolves around Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Lady Fiona, all royals and all played by actress Vanessa Hudgens. As for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, it centered around a gifted relic, the Star of Peace. The film charts the trio's journey of retrieving the relic after it gets stolen right before Christmas.

Takeaways from The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Vanessa Hudgens produced the film with Mike Rohl in the director's chair while the script was penned by Robin Bernheim. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star also stars Remy Hii, Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio and Will Kemp.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star focuses on different elements like family, second chances and how bad can be perceived as rather good. It's time to jump onto the takeaways from The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star and learn more about them.

Family means everything

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star lends intense focus to the idea of family. From Margaret wishing to have Fiona over for Christmas to the latter reuniting with her mother, multiple instances of familial bonding can be cited as a motif.

The franchise tends to highlight this very aspect in all its movies, in some way or the other, especially showing how important it is to be around family during the holiday season.

Christmas is considered a very family festival and in the movie, the three did end up being together on Christmas Day with their respective families.

Life is about second chances

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is all about giving second chances. Although Margaret was kidnapped by Fiona in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, she was still willing to give her another chance by not only inviting her over for the holidays but also trusting her to help.

On the other hand, Fiona forgave her mother and gave their relationship a second chance. She let go of the past and agreed to start over with her mother because one never knows how much time they have left with their loved ones.

Peter, in a way, also gave Fiona another chance by coming back to her even after being hurt by her words. This ended up being a good decision as Fiona herself apologized and wished for them to be together.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is now streaming on Netflix with previous films, The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, also available to watch.

