'Home Sweet Home Alone' takeaway: Family means home in Disney+'s reboot of 'Home Alone'

Disney+'s latest film, Home Sweet Home Alone, is the cute reboot everyone needed this Christmas season.

Starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney and Archie Yates, the movie is part of the Home Alone franchise and follows a similar storyline to the original film.

Directed by Dan Manzer and produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson, the film is full of short callbacks to the '90s Home Alone with a special appearance by Devin Ratray as Buzz McCallister.

It's time to jump onto what conclusion was drawn from Disney+'s Home Sweet Home Alone.

'Home Sweet Home Alone': Family means everything

While Home Sweet Home Alone might be a fun Christmas film, it also sheds light on important tenets like family. The movie remarks on the importance of being with your family no matter how annoying things might get.

While Max may have wished for his family to leave, he did not think it would actually happen. The subsequent events made him realize the value of familial bonds.

As for sentiments, Home Sweet Home Alone focuses on the sincerity of it all. The Fritzovskis might have been sick and tired of Max's traps but after knowing that he's home alone, they offer to take him in. Despite going through a lot, although it was a misunderstanding on their part, they still didn't want him to be all alone.

Max's reunion with his mother evokes an unbridled sense of joy among viewers. As for the lovers of Home Alone, they are bound to go on a nostalgic trip.

Home Sweet Home Alone insists that a home isn't defined by four walls but the relationships that are built within them. Cherishing our familial bonds is what makes us human.

The film adopts a very traditional Christmas film ending where all is good and everyone is with their family on Christmas day. It is the only film in the franchise that comes closest to recapturing the essence of the original Home Alone. Embracing its predecessor's precious motifs, Home Sweet Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+.

