'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' ending explained - Is Fiona successful in stealing the Star of Peace back before Christmas? (Spoilers)

Merry Switchmas! It's time to bring back the movie with the most dynamic trio, all played by Vanessa Hudgens herself in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

A third installment in The Princess Switch franchise, the movie is all about the infamous look-alikes - Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and Lady Fiona. The plot of The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star revolves around a loaned gift and stealing it back from Fiona's old flame. The only way to do so is if the trio joins forces and switch places, something they are very good at.

It's time to dissect and understand the ending of The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Analyzing the ending of 'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' (Spoilers ahead)

Towards the end of The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, viewers see the trio successfully switching places, although it was more like impersonating Fiona everywhere they went. The very moment Fiona and Peter get the Star of Peace back, the alarm in Hunter's estate goes off, to which Mindy responds with panic.

Fiona, however, figures out a way to stop the alarm but fails when Mindy disconnects the faux clip from the security room's camera. As Fiona and Peter try to escape, Peter decides to stay back and hands over the bag to Fiona in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Meanwhile, Margaret, who is impersonating Fiona to keep Hunter distracted, fails to do so after the alarm goes off and escapes from the party. On the other hand, Stacy is dressed as Fiona at the meeting for her community service sentence, where she is able to get the council to waive off Fiona's sentence.

While Peter distracts the guards, Fiona makes a run for it only to see Reggies, Frank and Mindy drive off, but as soon as Frank spots Fiona, he comes back to get her. The squad returns to deliver the Star only for Fiona to find out that she never had it in the first place, a.k.a. she got double-crossed by Peter. She then receives a text from Peter but doesn't share it with the rest of the group.

The Nice Royals of The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, a.k.a. Margaret and Stacy, insist Fiona stay with them for the holidays, to which she refuses and plans a trip to Capri with her friends, now that she is free.

After Fiona leaves the castle, she heads down to her old boarding school, where Peter had invited her. She goes up to him and asks for the Star, to which he says that she should go to the dining hall. Initially refusing Peter, Fiona insists on getting the Star back, which Peter returns but with disappointment.

Viewer's favorite in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star - Fiona, however, does go into the dining hall only to see her mom sitting there. Her mom asks Fiona for forgiveness, recalling that the only void in her life is not having her daughter around. But Fiona is too upset to forgive her, so she leaves, eventually running back into her mother's arms. Fiona returns the Star to Margaret just in time as she had planned on announcing the theft.

All is well in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star and the kingdom of Monternaro now that the Star is back where it belonged, while Fiona has reunited with her mother. It's finally Christmas Day, and Montenaro's tree has been lit up with the Vatican's Star of Peace on top.

Margaret and Stacy were able to pull off the festival successfully. Still, Fiona is upset over Peter, only for him to return and apologize, also promising not to waste any time they are together. The movie puts aside the drama and ends with a kiss between Fiona and Peter, stating that Christmas really was jolly for everyone.

Catch The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is now streaming on Netflix.

