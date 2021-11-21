'BMF' Season finale: Things about to explode in high-paced drama

BMF has made an instant mark since its arrival with the real-life story of the brothers Demetrius Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers, who began dealing drugs in the streets, went on to become the founders of the Black Mafia Family.

The series traces their chronicles as they rise to become the most prolific drug dealers in the country, making many enemies on the way and going through various personal losses, a price to pay in exchange.

The first season of BMF is about to reach its final moments with its eighth episode, and the tension is high in the air. The series has garnered a lot of attention, and fans have high expectations for the upcoming episode.

What to expect from the season finale of 'BMF'

The episode, titled "The King of Detroit," will definitely bring in one or more exceptionally intense moments, maybe life-changing for our protagonists, in a good or bad way.

We already know that this is not going to be the end of the series as BMF has already been renewed for a second season. Hence, a season finale is bound to have multiple dramatic twists and perhaps a cliffhanger, which is common for crime dramas in the recent age.

The promo hints at major violence and maybe a confrontation with the mortal enemy the brothers have made, Lamar Fields (Eric Kofi-Abrefa). And in case of a conflict, it is predictable who would stand victorious since a new season is coming and the protagonists must survive, or so it normally happens. The creators may shock us all.

The official logline reads: "In an effort to expand into new territory, Meech discovers a disturbing alliance then hatches a plan to eliminate the threat; Terry is forced to make a life-altering decision." It really sounds intense and sets things up for something huge to come in the way of the Flenory Brothers.

Where to watch BMF Season finale

BMF season one's eighth and final episode is set to release on 21 November 2021. It will stream worldwide on Starz from 9.00 PM ET.

