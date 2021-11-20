When will ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 3 air? Release date and more

Paramount’s newest series, Mayor of Kingstown, premiered last weekend starring Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler. After the unexpected storyline, fans are eagerly waiting for the third episode.

People were aware that Mayor of Kingstown was a thriller drama created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan, but nobody expected the death of a major character in its premiere episode.

As shocking as it seems, the upcoming episode will focus on finding the attacker. Mayor of Kingstown revolves around the McLusky family where Renner and Chandler play brothers Mike and Mitch.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming third episode of Mayor of Kingstown.

New episodes for Mayor of Kingstown to be released every Sunday

Episode 1 of Mayor of Kingstown aired last Saturday, followed by the next episode the following day. However, as per reports, upcoming episodes will air every Sunday from now on.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown episode 3 will premiere on November 21, at 3.00 am ET on Paramount Plus. The first season consists of ten episodes with a runtime of 50 to 66 minutes each.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ cast members

Renner as Mike McLusky and Chandler as Mitch McLusky are the lead actors in Mayor of Kingstown. It also stars Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest, who portrays Miriam McLusky.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Mayor of Kingstown also includes:

Derek Webster as Stevie

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Emma Laird as Iris

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson

Aiden Gillen as Milo Sunter

Necar Zadegan as Evelyn Foley

What to expect from episode 3?

[Spoiler Alert!]

Titled "Simply Murder," the third episode of Mayor of Kingstown will deal with the aftermath of Mitch’s demise. The official synopsis reads:

“After a tragic accident has deadly consequences, an all-out manhunt ensues. Meanwhile, Mike reaches out to a former prison contact.”

While a search party is on the hunt for the killer, Mike will be seen taking his brother’s place as mayor of Kingstown. Although Chandler’s character is seen being murdered, he might be shown throughout the season in flashbacks.

As Chandler is one of the major actors in the series, fans will certainly be disappointed if he doesn’t show up later on in the season. Earlier, speculation was rife that Renner was playing the titular role, but now things are becoming more clear with each episode.

Although expectations are extremely high with this season, fans are aware that the creators are incredible at making suspense plotlines. For now, it seems like Mayor of Kingstown may be yet another hit show for the Paramount network, after Yellowstone and 1883.

