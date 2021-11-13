When will 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Episode 3 air? Release date and more

Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone returned with a new season last Sunday, leaving fans thrilled with its two-hour premiere episode. Now, they are eagerly awaiting the show's third episode, set to be released on November 14.

Yellowstone Season 4 has brought back the legendary Dutton family. The Montana cattle ranch owners will be seen facing life-threatening danger. But who is behind the attacks? It could be anyone, going by their long list of enemies.

While the creators have not spilled the beans, viewers will learn more about the same this Sunday at 8:00 pm ET on Paramount Network.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 3 title name is out

The two-hour premiere of Yellowstone Season 4 included the first and second episodes, titled "Half the Money" and "Phantom Pain" respectively.

On November 14, the third episode will premiere and its title is "All I See Is You". Post this, the next four Sundays will come with new episodes having the following titles:

Episode 4: Winning Or Learning

Episode 5: Under A Blanket Of Red

Episode 6: I Want To Be Him

Episode 7: Keep The Wolves Close.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

After the success of the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, the showrunners are tight-lipped about the third episode. Neither the network, nor the show's official page has posted any promo clips or teasers about what will happen next.

Going by the premiere, the Duttons are now out for revenge and want to know who attacked their legacy. So, fans can expect a lot of action, drama, and possibly deaths.

John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Kayce (Luke Grimes), Carter (Finn Little) and Jimmy (Jefferson White) are the pivotal cast members of the upcoming episode of Yellowstone.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 premiere breaks record

In the age of OTT and streaming platforms, cable channels are losing their viewers, but Yellowstone bucked that trend. According to reports, the two-part premiere of the fourth season touched 15 million views without any extra push from streaming. The show broke the "most-watched season premiere on cable" record by achieving the No. 1 rank this year.

Last season's premiere reportedly had 9.3 million views. Speaking about the achievement, Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group, said:

“Over 14 million viewers tuned in for our ‘Yellowstone’ premiere, which will now serve as a massive launch pad as we sneak episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s new series 'Mayor of Kingstown', whose full season will be rolling out exclusively on Paramount Plus starting Sunday."

Yellowstone is the creation of executive producer and show runner Taylor Sheridan. He will soon be collaborating with ViacomCBS’ Paramount Network to launch two more series — Jeremy Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone spinoff 1883.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee