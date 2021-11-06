Where to watch 'Yellowstone' Season 4? Release date, trailer, and all about Western drama

Paramount Network's drama, Yellowstone, is scheduled to return with its fourth season on November 7. The new season premieres with back-to-back episodes on the Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, and POP TV.

The fourth season brings back the legendary Dutton family and their vast Montana cattle ranch, dealing with their ever-growing list of enemies, as their legacy is facing threats like never before. How do they deal with the problems they're faced with now? Catch Yellowstone on Paramount on the 7th to know more.

But before its release, here is everything you need to know about the show.

Watch the trailer here

It remains a mystery who survived the attacks at the end of Season 3. The cast has further warned that the first 10 minutes of the new season's premiere will be particularly intense for viewers.

With all the fiery shooting and blowing up, the trailer confirms this, promising the viewers a wild ride into the fourth season.

Yellowstone season four picks up from where it left off: the Dutton family under attack. John (Kevin Costner) is shot with machine guns, while Kaycee (Luke Grimes) fends off an attack in his office.

Beth (Kelly Reilly) was part of an explosion while cleaning out her office, as a box arrived addressed to her, containing a bomb.

Chances seem to be bleak of all the Duttons making it out alive out of the carnage.

What to expect from the new season of Yellowstone?

The trailer for the new season ends on a grim note, noting:

"Everybody pays."

Season 4 is set to bring back the original cast of Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille. However, a recent Instagram post by Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, saying, "the show has been a wild ride", has us worrying a little.

Did she make it out alive after the blast? Season 4 will have the answer.

Wes Bently, who plays Jamie in the show, said this about the new season:

"I mean, it's high energy. It's right where we left off and more intense because the hunt's on, and it gets crazy and fun."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The hype seems to be intense, and the question that arises is, will Yellowstone season four live up to the hype around it? Watch out for the new season premiere on November 7 on Paramount Network TV to find out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer