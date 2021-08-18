Where to watch Yellowstone online? Streaming details, episodes and all you need to know 

Yellowstone debuted in June 2018 and amassed great popularity in its first run. Although the first season was not well-received by critics, subsequent seasons saw immense critical success with an upsurge in its popularity.

The American drama TV series has three seasons and was renewed for a fourth. Although the release date has not yet been revealed, fans can it later this year.

Yellowstone: Everything about the streaming details of Paramount Network's western drama

Where to watch all seasons of Yellowstone?

The TV streaming services that feature Paramount Network (Image via Paramount)

Yellowstone is available on NBCUniversal's Peacock, and viewers will be able to catch all the episodes with a subscription of $ 4.99 per month. Apart from Peacock, fans can watch all episodes of Yellowstone on any streaming service that carries Paramount Network.

Fan can also check out streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Dish, Direct TV, fuboTV, etc. Fans in Australia can catch Yellowstone on Stan, while in Canada, the popular TV show is available on Amazon Prime Video. The first two seasons are available on UK's free streaming service My5.

How many episodes are there?

Yellowstone (Image via Paramount)

The number of episodes in Yellowstone's seasons are given below:

Season 1 (2018): Nine episodes

Season 2 (2019): ten episodes

Season 3 (2020): ten episodes

Season 4 (2021): TBA

Yellowstone: Cast and characters

Yellowstone: Cast and characters (Image via Paramount)

The primary cast and characters in the American western drama are:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins (season 1 and 2)

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Denim Richards as Colby

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

When will Yellowstone season 4 arrive?

Yellowstone season 4 is arriving this Fall (Image via Paramount)

The makers have announced that the show is expected to arrive in the fall of 2021.

Edited by Gautham Balaji