Where to watch Yellowstone online? Streaming details, episodes and all you need to know 

Yellowstone debuted in June 2018 and amassed great popularity in its first run. Although the first season was not well-received by critics, subsequent seasons saw immense critical success with an upsurge in its popularity.
The American drama TV series has three seasons and was renewed for a fourth. Although the release date has not yet been revealed, fans can it later this year.
Yellowstone: Everything about the streaming details of Paramount Network's western drama
Where to watch all seasons of Yellowstone?
Yellowstone is available on NBCUniversal's Peacock, and viewers will be able to catch all the episodes with a subscription of $ 4.99 per month. Apart from Peacock, fans can watch all episodes of Yellowstone on any streaming service that carries Paramount Network.
Fan can also check out streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Dish, Direct TV, fuboTV, etc. Fans in Australia can catch Yellowstone on Stan, while in Canada, the popular TV show is available on Amazon Prime Video. The first two seasons are available on UK's free streaming service My5.
How many episodes are there?
The number of episodes in Yellowstone's seasons are given below:
- Season 1 (2018): Nine episodes
- Season 2 (2019): ten episodes
- Season 3 (2020): ten episodes
- Season 4 (2021): TBA
Yellowstone: Cast and characters
The primary cast and characters in the American western drama are:
- Kevin Costner as John Dutton
- Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton
- Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton
- Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton
- Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler
- Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton
- Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton
- Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom
- Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins (season 1 and 2)
- Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater
- Ian Bohen as Ryan
- Denim Richards as Colby
- Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce
When will Yellowstone season 4 arrive?
The makers have announced that the show is expected to arrive in the fall of 2021.