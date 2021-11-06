Yellowstone Season 4 full cast list: Meet Piper Perabo, Jacki Weaver, and others from the Paramount series

Paramount has announced season four of Yellowstone, the American drama series. Season three ended on a cliffhanger, making us wonder and dread about the surviving members of the Dutton family.

The series follows the legendary Dutton family, owners of one of the largest cattle ranches in the US. It depicts the conflict between them and Natural Reservation and land developers.

The conflict has taken an ugly turn with shootouts and bomb blasts as the Dutton family's list of enemies continues to grow. With such uncertainty, their legacy is beyond threatened. Catch the new season on Paramount TV on 7 November 2021.

The ensemble cast of Yellowstone

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner

Jacki Weaver plays the character of Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, a company that has been aiming to take John Dutton's land. We may not see her in every episode, but you can be sure that her presence will be felt throughout the season.

The Australian actress is known for her roles in Silver Linings Playbook and the recent TV series Bloom.

Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins

Piper Perabo joins the cast of Yellowstone as Summer Higgins, a Portland resident who is protesting against the state-sanctioned slaughter of animals and the building of an airport.

She is one of the main forces expected to add to Dutton's troubles. Perabo is known for her role in the comedy-drama Coyote Ugly. In recent years, she has worked in TV shows such as Turn Up Charlie.

Finn Little as Carter

Finn Little will be joining the cast as a series regular. The young actor will play the role of Carter, a boy who already seems destined to follow in Rip's footsteps. The young Australian actor has starred in various films including Reckoning and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The original cast includes Kevin Costner, who stars as the patriarch John Dutton, owner of the largest ranch in the US. He is assisted by his daughter Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly.

Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton while Wes Bently stars as the blacksheep of the family, Jamie Dutton. It is yet to be seen how many of the original cast members of the show will return.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch the premiere of Yellowstone season four on 7 November 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul