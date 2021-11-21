Where to watch 'Bruised'? Release date, trailer and more

Netflix is set to drop Bruised, its upcoming sports drama. The film premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on 12 September 2020, and had a limited release on 17 November 2021 across theaters.

The official synopsis of Halle Berry's directorial debut, where she also stars in the lead role, says

"A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life"

Here is everything viewers need to know about the film before it drops on Netflix on November 24.

The trailer for 'Bruised'

Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, Bruised stars Halle Berry in the lead role as Jackie Justice, who once had a career as a fighter on the MMA (mixed martial arts) circuit. But she has now taken to drinking and is stuck in an abusive relationship with her former manager, Desi (Adan Canto). When Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.), the six-year-old son she gave up for adoption, returns after the sudden death of his father, Jackie rediscovers her fighting spirit and enters the ring again. She is approached to fight the top female fighter and she accepts the challenge.

What to expect from 'Bruised'

Halle Berry @halleberry (1/3) Tonight marks history as the music of #Bruised is finally available to stream EVERYWHERE! I’m sooo grateful to have co-executive produced what is now officially the first ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack with my friend — the super talented @iamcardib (1/3) Tonight marks history as the music of #Bruised is finally available to stream EVERYWHERE! I’m sooo grateful to have co-executive produced what is now officially the first ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack with my friend — the super talented @iamcardib. https://t.co/T8v77SvdRw

Bruised doesn't just stop at being a sports movie. There is some family drama that tugs at the heartstrings mixed with sports movie cliches. The movie is also expected to touch upon same-sex relationships.

Bruised is thin on the plotline, but that is compensated for with the elements of drama that are expected to be in abundance in the movie. The key feature of Bruised is Halle Berry, who redeems the movie at every turn with her acting and stunts.

Bruised is not based on a true story, but it does draw real-life inspiration from the MMA sport that it explores.

Bruised is another film added to the long list of sports dramas that are being made, with King Richard being the latest release. Don't miss Halle Berry's Bruised, which will be available for streaming on Netflix from 24 November 2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur