How many kids does Halle Berry have? Actress shares rare photo of her and ex Oliver Martinez's son

Actress Halle Berry recently shared a rare picture of her son Maceo Martinez on October 5 on Instagram for the occasion of his 8th birthday.

Since Berry rarely shares any pictures of her children, the post received a heartwarming response from her fans.

The X-Men actress spoke up about the lessons she has been teaching to her son. In an interview during a Sundance Film Festival, she said that she has a 7-year-old son and realized her job while raising him.

While having a word with Robin Wright, Berry said that she had many conversations with her son, and he has been taught to feel that he is superior.

Children of Halle Berry

Apart from being a famous actress, Halle Berry is a mother of two children. Her first child, Nahla Ariela, was born in 2008. She was dating Gabriel Aubry at the time, and they separated in 2010. Nahla is now 13 years old.

Berry’s second child was Maceo-Robert Martinez, born in 2013. She shares him with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, and the pair separated in 2015.

Berry revealed in 2020 that Maceo might be interested in fashion when she shared a picture of her son walking upstairs wearing heels.

Previous relationships of Halle Berry

Halle Berry first dated dentist John Ronan from 1989 to 1991. The latter sued Berry and claimed $80,000 as unpaid loans for help in launching her career. The case was dismissed since Berry was not listed as a debtor.

The Die Another Day star married baseball player David Justice in 1993. They separated in 1996, and the divorce was finalized in 1997. She then married singer and songwriter Eric Benet in 2001 after a two-year courtship. They split after two years, and the divorce was completed in 2005.

Berry dated French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry in 2005 and became the mother of a daughter in 2008. The pair later announced in 2010 that their relationship ended a few months ago.

Halle Berry then got engaged to Olivier Martinez in 2012, and they tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed a son and announced their divorce in 2015. The divorce was finalized in 2016, and the case is ongoing as of 2020.

The Gothika star revealed through Instagram in 2020 that she began dating Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt.

