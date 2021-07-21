Who is Gabriel Aubry? All about Halle Berry's ex who is reportedly dating Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly in a new relationship. It has been three years since she separated from her ex-husband Justin Theroux. But she might be in love again with Halle Berry’s ex Gabriel Aubry. A source close to Aniston said,

“Jen is so happy to be having fun again, but she’s doing things differently this time around. What’s most important to her right now is enjoying herself on a spontaneous level – and that applies to every aspect of her life.”

It is unknown when and how Aniston and Aubry came to know each other. But the same source said that Aniston loves to enjoy her life free of judgment and expectation. So Gabriel Aubry is the perfect person for her.

The source added that Aubry is a sensitive guy who will not blab things, and Aniston will always feel safe knowing what happens behind closed doors will stay private. Aniston and Gabriel Aubry have not yet made their relationship official, and they might not be able to do that anytime soon.

Who is Gabriel Aubry?

Gabriel Aubry is a model from Canada. He has been called one of "the Most Beautiful People" by People magazine. He has green eyes and blonde hair, making him the perfect face for brands like Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino, and more.

Also read: Who is Marla Gibbs husband? All about her marriage to Jordan Gibbs as actress receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Aubry is reportedly a timid person in real life. He comes from a big family and has eight siblings. But Gabriel Aubry spent most of his early life in foster homes. He loves to play golf and has been a regular in celebrity golf tournaments. He loves music and can play guitar.

He was scouted in a nightclub when he was partying during his skiing holidays in Quebec. He became the highest-paid male model and worked for brands like Next, Trussardi, DKNY, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

Gabriel Aubry was featured on the cover page of L’Uomo Vogue. He received a major break while working with Macy’s commercial and appeared alongside Donald Trump, Martha Stewart, and Mariah Carey. Aubry is represented by a talent agency called Whilhelmina International Inc. and Beatrice Models.

Aubry met Berry at a photoshoot for Versace and they began dating in 2005. They became parents to a daughter in 2008 but separated in 2010.

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen