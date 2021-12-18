Anna Kournikova kids: All about former Tennis star's children with Enrique Iglesias as she celebrates her twins' 4th birthday

Enrique Iglesias and former tennis player Anna Kournikova, 40, shared a sweet Instagram photo on Thursday of their twins, Lucy and Nicholas, to mark birthday celebrations as the two children turned four.

The 'Bailando' singer,Enrique Iglesias, 46, commented on the post by adding heart emojis,"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

How many kids do Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have?

The duo first met when Anna Kournikova starred in one of Enrique's music videos for 'Escape' in 2001, where they were filmed making out and getting flirty in a car. The singer and Anna began dating shortly after.

Enrique later commented on 'The Jess Cagle' interview that:

"Whenever they (their kids) hear one of my songs they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool. But when they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit.'What is Mom doing there?' you know, 'with Dad' you know? 'When was this?' It's actually incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It's pretty cool."

Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, to the world in December 2017. The couple posted on Instagram about their children with the caption, “My Sunshine”.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique had their third child, daughter Mary, in January 2020.

The singer commented in 'The Sun' publication about Anna's motherhood:

“It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother. It’s incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother’s instinct kicks in.”

On September 19, Anna shared an Instagram video of Nicholas, Lucy, and Mary riding a toy Land Rover car together on a tennis court. The siblings giggled as the pop song 'Chasing the Sun' played in the background.

Anna added a caption in the picture "#chasingthesun #Finalalbum" with three sun emoticons.

It is not yet known whether the duo are married or not. Anna Kournikova spoke to 'Women’s Health' in 2011 about it and commented:

“It isn’t important to me, I’m in a happy relationship that’s all that matters.”

The couple's Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of their children and one can expect to see more of this happy family there.

