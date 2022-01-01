Kane Brown net worth 2021: Country music singer's fortune explored as he welcomes baby with wife, Katelyn

On Thursday, December 30, country artist Kane Brown welcomed his second child with his wife, Katelyn. The singer-songwriter took to his Instagram to announce the arrival of second daughter Kodi Jane Brown.

Kane Brown posted an Instagram snap featuring himself, his newborn daughter, and his wife. In another picture of just his younger daughter, the baby was wearing a onesie with the following embroidery:

"Hello WORLD I'm Kodi."

The couple also share another daughter, Kingsley Rose (2), whom they had after a year of marriage in October 2019. Previously, in a September 2020 interview with Extra, Kane Brown mentioned:

"Kingsley has changed my life. She smiles at me and my heart melts."

The star further added about having more children in the future by saying,

"I want a boy, too. I want a boy and a girl."

How much is Kane Brown worth?

According to multiple publications, Kane Brown's estimated net worth is pegged at $5 to $6 million. Most of the country star's fortune comes from his career as a singer-songwriter, spanning over seven years.

The 28-year-old Tennessee native started grabbing attention in 2014 when he posted covers of songs on his Facebook profile. That same year, Brown fetched funds from a Kickstarter campaign to produce his six-song EP titled Closer, which peaked at 22 on the Top Country Albums chart in June 2017.

In September 2015, Kane Brown went viral on the platform with his cover of George Strait's Check Yes or No, which garnered around seven million views at the time. A month later, Brown dropped his original single titled Used to Love You Sober, which received millions of views within a couple of days after its release.

Kane Brown released two studio albums (2016's Kane Brown and 2018's Experiment), three extended plays, and fourteen singles. His first album had won him three AMA (American Music Awards), including Favorite Country Male Artist in 2018. Later, in 2019, he again earned the same award for his second studio album.

The country singer has also toured as a country star with The Worldwide Beautiful Tour from 2020 to 2021, followed by Blessed & Free Tour from 2021 to 2022. In 2021, Kane Brown started his record label, 1021 Entertainment, under Sony Music's Nashville division. In the same year, Brown was featured on Time Magazine's annual list, Time 100, where he was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

