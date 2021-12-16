How much is Bruce Springsteen worth? Singer's wealth explored as he sells music catalog to Sony in whopping $500 million deal 

As per Billboard, Bruce Springsteen sold his music to Sony Music for around $500 million. Springsteen’s catalog includes 20 albums, 23 live recordings, and seven extended plays. This includes over 300 songs in the entire collection.

The 72-year-old singer had released most of his music with Columbia Records, spanning almost 50 years, since 1972. Around the 1980s, Bruce Springsteen was given back ownership of his earlier records, which are also part of his deal with Sony.

Before Sony’s deal with Bruce Springsteen, the record label bought the publishing rights to Bob Dylan’s collection for $300 million in 2019. In the same year, Taylor Swift’s masters were sold by Scooter Braun for $300 million, which stirred much controversy.

Bruce Springsteen is worth around $500 million

Most of the Born in the U.S.A. singer’s net worth is earned from his extensive musical career, spanning over 57 years since 1964. At the age of 16, Bruce Springsteen became the lead guitarist of Castiles, which played in multiple local venues and recorded two public songs.

Later, in 1960, Bruce was a part of a trio called Earth before being with Steel Mill from 1969 to 1974. Springsteen’s third album, Born to Run, met with much success compared to his other albums, and the album reached number 3 position on the Billboard 200 chart at its highest.

Last year, Bruce Springsteen made a new record with his twentieth studio album, Letter to You, which was his 12th album to reach number 1 in the U.K. charts. The album debuted at number two position in the Billboard 200 album chart in the U.S.A.

Bruce has sold more than 64 million records in the U.S. and almost hit 150 million records sales around the world. It has been noted that when Bruce Springsteen tours, his salary ranges to around $80 million.

The New Jersey native has also delved into projects other than music. In October 2021, Bruce Springsteen published a book titled Renegades: Born in the U.S.A., which former U.S. President Barack Obama co-authored.

Edited by Prem Deshpande