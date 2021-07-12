Meet Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica: US equestrian's star rider

Rock star Bruce Springsteen's only daughter, Jessica Springsteen, has been selected in the US Equestrian jumping team for Tokyo Olympics 2020. Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward will be joining Jessica Springsteen on the US jumping team. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start on 23 July and end on 8 August.

US at Tokyo Olympics 2020: How many gold medals can America win?

Jessica Springsteen has represented the US at FEI Nations Cup on numerous occasions and won the 2021 WEF $37,000 CaptiveOne Advisors 1.50m Classic CSI4* in Wellington, Florida. Bruce Springsteen's daughter was selected by the US Equestrian Federation along with her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 in USA? TV and LIVE streaming details

Jessica Springsteen said (as quoted by Horse & Hound):

“Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound. There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime.”

Which college did Bruce Springsteen's daughter, Jessica, go to?

Jessica Springsteen earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from Duke University. According to the Charlotte Observer, Bruce Springsteen attended Jessica's commencement day ceremony.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch in US, TV and live streaming details

In 2014, the US Equestrian Team Foundation awarded the then 22-year-old Jessica Springsteen with the 2014 Maxine Beard Award. Not only that, in 2008, Jessica won the ASPCA Maclay National Championship, and in 2009, she won the George H. Morris Excellence in Equitation Championship.

Making into the Olympic team was always her goal. Bruce Springsteen's daughter was an alternate rider for the 2012 London Olympics. She missed out on the 2016 Rio Olympics spot when her horse was injured.

Europe trip as a young rider motivated Bruce Sprinsgteen's daughter

During her first trip to Europe as a young rider, Jessica Springsteen witnessed the kind of competition the sport had and that motivated her to pursue it further. She told CNN:

"It was when I came to Europe for the first time and competed on the young rider tour. I came to some of the global shows and jumped the two star. That's when I got really motivated and knew it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life."

When Jessica and her brothers were of school-going age, Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, decided to move away from Los Angeles and started living on a farm in Colt Necks Township, New Jersey. The farm is close to the Beacon Hill Show Stables — a training center which according to Bruce Springsteen's daughter is one of the best for junior riders in the country.

In an interview with CNN in 2017, Jessica said:

"My mum had always wanted to ride so we moved to a farm in New Jersey. She started taking lessons and then I also wanted to start. I never wanted to miss a lesson and I ended up being right across the street from a really top junior training barn called Beacon Hill. It has all sort of evolved from there."

Edited by Diptanil Roy