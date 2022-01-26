Dua Lipa Milwaukee concert 2022 tickets: Where to buy, schedule and all you need to know about the Fiserv Forum show

Pop sensation Dua Lipa will perform at Fiserv Forum on February 23 as part of her Future Nostalgia Tour.

It's one of 30 stops on tour across North America, including Dua's first-ever headline event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets for the Milwaukee event go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 28 and can be purchased from either the Fiserv Forum website or ticketmaster.com. The price for the same has not yet been announced.

It will also be Dua's first time singing songs from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. she previously performed music from the album during her Studio 2054 live stream "Extravaganza," which drew 5 million people.

The 'Break My Heart' and 'New Rules' singer will be performing in Milwaukee for the first time. The pop diva was set to make her Brew City debut in 2017, opening for Logic at The Rave as part of the KISSMas Bash, however the performance was canceled due to Logic's illness.

Dua Lipa's debut tour will be part of a promotion for her hit 2020 album "Future Nostalgia," which was the most streamed album on Spotify that year. The album, which won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021, has now surpassed 7 billion streams worldwide across all platforms.

Fiserv Forum is a multi-purpose arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin's downtown area. The Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Marquette University's Golden Eagles men's basketball team call it home.

The arena acquired its certificate of occupancy on June 5, 2018, after groundbreaking and construction began on June 18, 2016. The arena first opened its doors on August 26, 2018.

Future Nostalgia (2020), Lipa's second studio album, was met with critical praise. It was her first UK number-one album and received six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Lipa won British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year at the 2021 Brit Awards thanks to the album. She has garnered numerous honors, including being named to the Time 100 Next list (2021).

