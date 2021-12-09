Dua Lipa x Puma 'Flutur' collection: Release date, merch, price and all you need to know

In November 2020, Puma announced their signing of pop-star Dua Lipa as a collaborator and ambassador for the company's women's section of products. As part of the multi-year partnership, the 26-year-old singer wore Puma along with her dancers for virtual performances.

On December 8, Puma announced their first-ever product collaboration with Dua Lipa, featuring a new collection called 'Flutur.' As per Puma, the collection is a limited-release capsule. The logo of the partnership and some design cues seem to be inspired by a butterfly that supposedly reflects Puma and Dua Lipa's symbolic collaboration.

DUA LIPA @DUALIPA 🦋 DUA X @PUMA FLUTUR CAPSULE COLLECTION OUT DEC 18TH 🦋 our first drop to tease what’s coming in 2022 🦋 shot by Daniel Sannwald 🦋 🦋 DUA X @PUMA FLUTUR CAPSULE COLLECTION OUT DEC 18TH 🦋 our first drop to tease what’s coming in 2022 🦋 shot by Daniel Sannwald 🦋 https://t.co/zTodJltHzP

According to Puma's official press release, Dua Lipa said:

"For me, butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphosis. Over this past year, the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me."

Why is the collection's name, 'Flutur' - what does it mean?

Dua Lipa revealed that the collection also connects with her heritage as an Albanian. She said:

"The name of the capsule, 'Flutur,' is the Albanian word for butterfly. I chose it to pay homage to my heritage while also celebrating this new beginning with PUMA."

When is the Dua Lipa x Puma 'Flutur' collection being released?

Dua Lipa X Puma 'Flutur' collection (Image via Daniel Sannwald/ Puma)

Dua Lipa and Puma's collaborative collection, Flutur, is reportedly dropping on Saturday, December 18. It will be available globally on PUMA.com and is expected to be in the range of $30 to $110+

Like the English singer's latest album, 'Future Nostalgia,' the collection is also based on design elements from 1990s. The Flutur collection includes oversized black hoodies, crop tops, and a Flutur edition of Puma's Mayze sneakers.

The 'butterfly' logo of their collaboration is featured on the silhouettes, the insole as well as the tongue of the sneaker. The sneakers will also have an option for two types of laces. Meanwhile, the hoodie and crop tops will include the butterfly logo on the front around the chest area.

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Puma, the Flutur collection is the precursor to another collection which will feature Dua Lipa's collaboration. The second collaborative effort is expected to drop in 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi