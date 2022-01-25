Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates, and all you need to know 

Beyond Wonderland returns to one of the top live music venues in the world, The Gorge in George, Washington, on June 18-19, 2022, following a triumphant Pacific Northwest debut last fall.

The 2022 edition of the Beyond Wonderland festival will feature the electronic sounds of more than 50 globally known and developing bands across three nights of camping and two nights of music, themed performers, immersive art, and exploration.

The Alice in Wonderland-themed festival will be June 18-19 in the Gorge. Tickets will go on sale at noon on January 27. Presale tickets start at $199.50, according to the website.

Attendees will hear cutting-edge sounds from artists such as Fisher, Kaskade, John Summit, Porter Robinson, Zeds Dead, Champagne Drip, CloZee, Elderbrook, and Acraze. There are three stages: Fractal Valley, Cheshire Woods, and Caterpillar's Garden.

Premium camping experience at Beyond Wonderland

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge @BeyondWlandPNW Grace your eyes on the artists joining us for our next chapter of



2022 Passes ON SALE this THURSDAY, 1/27 at 12pm PT!🕰 See you at The Gorge June 18+19!🏞 → Lineup UNLOCKED!🗝Grace your eyes on the artists joining us for our next chapter of #BeyondPNW — who are you most excited for?2022 Passes ON SALE this THURSDAY, 1/27 at 12pm PT!🕰 See you at The Gorge June 18+19!🏞 → insom.co/BWPNW22 Lineup UNLOCKED!🗝✨ Grace your eyes on the artists joining us for our next chapter of #BeyondPNW — who are you most excited for?🐛2022 Passes ON SALE this THURSDAY, 1/27 at 12pm PT!🕰 See you at The Gorge June 18+19!🏞 → insom.co/BWPNW22 https://t.co/QPVind5kPK

Festival-goers can experience a premium three-night camping experience. They will sleep under the stars and call The Gorge their home. The Friday night pre-party, which will kick off the Gorge camp experience from Friday through Sunday, will include a packed roster of music acts to kick off the weekend.

Headliners will join a passionate community of thousands of campers. They enjoy day and night entertainment ranging from morning yoga classes to Silent Disco parties until sunrise through expansive acres of open fields and breathtaking landscapes. Here you may find information on camping packages and lodging.

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge @BeyondWlandPNW Magic is in the air — can you guess what wonders may be in store? #BeyondPNW views.Magic is in the air — can you guess what wonders may be in store? #BeyondPNW views.🌄✨ Magic is in the air — can you guess what wonders may be in store?🎩 https://t.co/fO2ZiMVTSY

Tickets for the 18+ event will go on sale Thursday, January 27 at noon PT. Tickets start at $199.50 plus taxes and fees for General Admission. GA+ tickets are $229.50 and $299.50 for VIP. Taxes and fees are additional.

Camping packages start at $129.50 or $10 with a $10 layaway fee and include three nights and camping registration for six people.

The full line-up includes:

Also Read Article Continues below

A Hundred Drums

AC Slater

ACraze

Alesso

Apashe

ATLiens

Bassrush Experience

Bijou

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Calyx & Teebee

Champagne Drip

Chomppa

Chris Lorenzo

Cloonee

CloZee

Deathpact

Dombresky

DOWNLO

Ekali

Elderbrook

Fisher

Frida K

The Funk Hunters

Getter

Green Velvet

HoneyLuv

Insomniac Records

Ivy Lab

J. Worra

James Hype

John Summit

Kaskade

The Librarian

Lucati

Lucii

Marauda

Moore Kismet

Mythm

No Thanks

Noizu

Nostalgix

Pandamonium

Porter Robinson

Rossy

Sean Majors

Smoakland

Sfam

SIDEPIECE

Tollefson

TroyBoi

Truth x Lies

Weird Waifu

Wenzday

Westend

Wreckno

Zeds Dead

Edited by Srijan Sen