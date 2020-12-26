Watch: Randy Orton sings 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in Christmas karaoke video

While Randy Orton has been one of WWE’s most villainous Superstars in 2020, the man behind the character is very different on social media. The 14-time WWE World Champion’s latest online post featured him singing karaoke with his family on Christmas Day.

The video, uploaded on Instagram, showed Randy Orton sharing a microphone with his wife as they sang Queen classic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Randy Orton’s father, WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton, can be seen singing along from the sofa at the 01:30 mark of the video.

This is not the first time that Randy Orton has posted an out-of-character video on social media. In 2019, he made headlines when he shared a video of his wife hitting him with his RKO finisher.

Reaction to Randy Orton’s karaoke video

Randy Orton defeated The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020

The irony of the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' song lyrics were not lost on Randy Orton’s Instagram followers. Several comments on the video mentioned the following line from the song, “Mama, just killed a man.”

In storyline, Randy Orton temporarily killed off Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character by setting him on fire in their Firefly Inferno match at TLC. It is currently unknown when The Fiend will return to WWE television.