WWE News: Randy Orton's wife hits him with an RKO! (video)

Kim Orton landed a perfect RKO on her husband

What's the story?

Randy Orton has been posting pictures and videos from his vacation in the Maldives on social media over the last week.

In his latest post, the 13-time WWE World Champion was shown washing his face in some water at the start of a video. He then stood up and received an RKO into the water from his wife, Kim Orton.

In case you didn't know…

Throughout WWE history, there are several finishing moves that have gone down as the greatest of all time, including Steve Austin’s Stone Cold Stunner, The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver and Jake Roberts’ DDT.

In modern-day WWE, there is no question that the most reliable and clinical finisher around is the RKO.

Randy Orton first used the move to defeat The Hurricane on an episode of Raw in June 2003, and he has gone on to beat dozens of legendary Superstars with his go-to finisher over the last 16 years.

Despite his status as one of WWE’s top bad guys, “The Viper” often receives positive reactions from fans when he hits the RKO, especially when he sneaks up on opponents “outta nowhere” and catches them with the move when they least expect it.

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton is scheduled to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

While Kingston has continued to appear on SmackDown Live to promote the match, Orton has only been shown in interview segments and video packages.

Instead, the #1 contender has been soaking up the sun during a break in the Maldives with his wife – and it looks as though his latest social media post could become another viral RKO video.

What's next?

After a well-earned break, Randy Orton will aim to become WWE Champion when he faces Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam on August 11. If he wins, the former Evolution member will join Triple H on 14 World Championship victories.