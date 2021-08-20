Ed Sheeran's Equals: Release date, track list and all about singer's 4th album

Ed Sheeran added to his symbol series with = (pronounced equals). This is the singer's fourth studio album in four years. But we are not complaining.

On Thursday, during an Instagram live session, Ed Sheeran termed his recent work the "best bit" and further raised fan expectations.

When will Ed Sheeran's Equals release?

The album will drop on October 29. Of the 14 songs, Visiting Hours will be a special track dedicated to friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, who passed away earlier this year.

Tides, Shivers, First Times, Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti, The Joker and The Queen, Leave Your Life, Collide, 2Step, Stop The Rain, Love in Slow Motion, Sandman, and Be Right Now complete the track list.

In more ways than one, Ed Sheeran has made it evident that Equals will surpass expectations. The album comes from a space that's personal and closer to heart.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Filmed a live version of visiting hours in St Stephens Church, Hampstead. I finished writing this song going through proper grief for the first time, and for me its one of the most important songs on =."

He continued by thanking Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes for collaborating with him on the project and ended his post encouraging fans to preorder the album.

By the time this article was written, the video clip received over 350,000 views and 1,500 comments. But are you even surprised?

What to expect from Ed Sheeran's Equals?

In one of his earlier posts from today, the singer-songwriter explained the concept of the album. He wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"I started writing and recording this album June 2017. Its been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record."

What else has Ed Sheeran been up to?

A lot has changed for the star in recent years, especially in his personal life. Ed Sheeran secretly married high school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in 2018. Two years later, the couple welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran elaborated on the name on British morning show Lorraine in July:

"I realize some people think it's quite a strange name. But my wife's called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I've ever met and I think that she's the only Cherry that she's ever met and I quite like that."

In other news, Ed Sheeran's latest single, Bad Habits, which extends its streak, holds the first position in the Official U.K. Singles Chart for seven weeks in a row.

