5 best Intel motherboards to buy in 2022

A motherboard is the framework of your PC. No matter what premium and powerful hardware components you buy, they cannot compute without the motherboards holding and connecting them together. Depending on what motherboard you choose, you are limited to a certain range of hardware that can be installed on your PC. Hence, it is essential to pick a motherboard that favors your hardware choice.

If you are in the market for hardware components for your new PC, we recommend looking at the newest Intel 12th generation, Alder Lake series of CPUs. They offer great value and performance across various budgets and high-end segments. Intel has finally been able to outperform the Ryzen 5000 series from AMD.

As of 2022, we have a highly impressive range of motherboards for Intel 12th generation that also have support for the newest DDR5 RAM.

Note: Motherboard support is highly dependent on your specific hardware, so make sure to base your choice on careful research.

5 Intel motherboards we recommend in 2022

1) ASRock Z690 Taichi

ASRock makes some of the finest and most well-crafted motherboards on the market. The Taichi series from ASRock was first launched with minimalism at the forefront. Since then, Taichi has unfolded into a premium motherboard.

The motherboard has an outstanding balance of futuristic vibes and elegance with its bold copper accents. It innately supports Intel 12th generation CPUs, making it a great choice as an Intel motherboard in 2022.

The motherboard can also run the latest DDR5 RAM with a maximum capacity of 128 GB. Z690 Taichi comes with 4 PCIe expansion slots that can be used to upgrade and add components like an M.2 NVMe SSD.

2) Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Xtreme

If your idea of the best motherboard is based on not being flustered by budget constraints and getting the best possible option, the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Xtreme should be on top of your buying list. Z690 is the flagship Intel-based motherboard variant currently available and houses significant upgrades over the previous generation motherboards.

As the name suggests, "Xtreme" truly goes above and beyond with its build and features. The motherboard is covered from top to bottom with flashy LEDs and even a fully-fledged OLED screen, making it highly apt to use in PCs that are meant to be a statement of art.

With numerous PCIe expansions, several USB 3.2 G2 ports, and support for DDR5 RAM, Gigabyte has swayed away from compromises and is focused on delivering quality.

3) MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI DDR4

The B660 motherboard configuration is easily one of the cheapest entry points in the Intel 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs. The newest Alder Lake chipsets by Intel offer great options for budget-conscious buyers, but upgrading to an expensive one to support the CPU is a tough ask.

This is where motherboards like MSI MAG B660M Mortar manage to sort out this very specific problem. The motherboard does not support overclocking, but the majority of the people will not consider swaying in that territory. The overall appearance is quite minimal and is devoid of any flashy constituents, which is honestly not a bad thing.

4) ASUS ROG Strix B660-I Gaming Wi-Fi DDR5

Not everyone prefers to have mammoth space-consuming CPUs and likes to resort to cabinets with a smaller mini-ITX form factor. Though mini-ITX motherboards are a niche, Asus has introduced a well-thought motherboard that also comes at a reasonable price.

For the mini-ITX form factor, you may opt for the premium Z690 motherboards, but this B660 from Asus has a lot to offer while staying true to the basic requirements of a motherboard. It has all the necessary ports like PCIe slots and plenty of USB ports. In terms of networking, it has a decent Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Intel I225-V 2.5 GBE controller, which will ensure you get a stable network connection.

You might want to disregard this B660 model from Asus entirely if you're going to indulge in overclocking.

5) Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial

When the ROG name strikes with Asus, it is reminiscent of top-tier gaming hardware. This motherboard, ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial, is no exception. However, it is not a very consumer-friendly offering due to its hefty price point. Only the extreme PC enthusiasts will envision this as their motherboard of choice.

The motherboard features an ITX form factor with a statement piece-worthy design. One of the premier contenders to deliver efficient power management, this feature is so robust that in case it can even improve the general performance of the hardware installed. The flagship feature of this motherboard, responsible for the premium price, is the included custom water block, which is a welcome feature for those interested in custom water cooling for their system.

