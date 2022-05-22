7 best Gigabyte motherboards for gaming in 2022

Gigabyte motherboards have a special place in the hearts of those late 90's kids who grew up with PC gaming. From the days of the Pentium 4 and GA-8TX motherboards to the latest Intel i9-12900K and in-built watercooled Z690 motherboards, Gigabyte has remained a prominent name throughout the years.

Gigabyte motherboards are suitable for every price-range and every kind of need. The Ultra Durable series is for people who want reliable motherboards under budget.

Gaming series is for gamers out there who are in need of cheap motherboards with cool looks. The relatively new Aero series is perfect for content creators. The Designare series is well-suited for Ryzen ThreadRipper and Intel Extreme series processors.

Finally, Gigabyte's flagship Aorus series motherboards are built with zero compromise. Here are the top 7 Gigabyte motherboards for different platforms, at different price-ranges.

7 best Gigabyte motherboards, ranked

7) A520M Aorus Elite

AMD A520 chipset

4x 32GB DDR4 RAM

4x SATA 6Gb/s

1x M.2 slot

Micro-ATX

Gigabyte A520M Aorus Elite is one of the best AMD A520 chipset motherboards out there. It supports AMD 5000, 5000-G, 4000-G, and 3000 series processors. The four dual-channel DDR4 RAM slots support up to 128GB 4733MHz (OC) memory. This micro-ATX Gigabyte motherboard has four SATA 6Gb/s ports and a single M.2 slot. Like any other basic A520 chipset, it doesn't support dual-GPU.

Lower RDS(on) MOSFETs on this Gigabyte motherboard ensure minimum switching loss and lower temperature. This motherboard uses ICs with up to three times more ESD resistance levels than any other native ICs.

A520M Aorus Elite also comes with a Realtek HD Audio CODEC sound card and a Realtek GbE 1000 Mbit/100 Mbit LAN chip. A few special features are Smart Fan 5, HDMI 2.1 port, RGB Fusion 2.0, and BIOS Q-Flash Plus.

Priced at $84.99

6) H610M S2H

Intel H610 chipset

2x 32GB DDR4 RAM

4x SATA 6Gb/s

1x M.2 slots

Micro-ATX

H610M S2H is anotther great Intel H610 chipset Gigabyte motherboard. This Gigabyte motherboard has an LGA 1700 socket which supports 12th Generation Intel Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron processors. A couple of dual-channel DDR4 RAM slots support up to 64GB of 3200Mhz RAM.

Storage options include four SATA 6Gb/s ports and a single M.2 slot. As the name suggests, Ultra Durability series' Gigabyte motherboards are renowned for their great durability under budget. 6+1+1 Phases Low RDS MOSFETs ensure better transient response and minimize oscillation as well.

H610M S2H comes with Realtek HD Audio CODEC sound card and Realtek GbE 1000 Mbit/100 Mbit LAN chip. Two USB 3.2 Gen 1, and four USB 2.0/1.1 ports are available on the back panel of this micro-ATX motherboard. The latest PCIe 4.0 slots offer 3.3x higher differential impedance than PCIe 3.0 slots.

The extra features include Smart Fan 6, Hybrid Core Optimization, solid pin power connectors, and an advanced BIOS. This motherboard doesn't support dual-GPUs.

Priced at $89.99

5) B550i Aorus Pro AX

AMD B550 chipset

2x 32GB DDR4 RAM

4x SATA 6Gb/s

2x M.2 slots

Mini-ITX

Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX is an AMD B550 chipset mini-ITX gaming motherboar which brings the power and features of a flagship model into a compact build.

This Gigabyte motherboard with an AM4 socket supports AMD 5000, 5000-G, 4000-G, and 3000 series processors. Dual DDR4 RAM sockets support up to 64GB 5300MHz (OC) memory in dual-channel. Storage can be expanded with four SATA 6Gb/s ports and two M.2 slots. However, this motherboard doesn't support dual GPU.

Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX comes with Realtek HD Audio ALC1220-VB CODEC sound card with Nichicon audio capacitors, Realtek 2.5GbE LAN chip, AMD WiFi 6E 802.11ax, and bluetooth 5.2. The back panel has a USB 3.2 Gen 2, four USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a single USB Type-C port with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support.

Unique features include Q-Flash Plus, Xpress Install, APP Center, RGB Fusion 2.0, AMD StoreMI Technology, and Ultra Durable PCIe Armor.

Priced at $189.99

4) B660 Aorus Master

Intel B660 chipset

4x 32GB DDR5 RAM

x SATA 6Gb/s

x M.2 slots

ATX

CrossFire

Gigabyte B660 Aorus Master is an Intel B660 chipset gaming motherboard. This particular model has an LGA 1700 socket which supports 12th Generation Intel Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron processors.

The four DDR5 dual-channel RAM slots support up to 128GB 6000Mhz (OC) memory. The storage interface has three M.2 sockets, and four SATA 6Gb/s ports. Back panel connectors include four USB 2.0/1.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 2, four USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a single USB Type-C port with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. This ATX Gigabyte motherboard supports AMD Crossfire.

B660 Aorus Master comes with Realtek HD Audio ALC1220-VB CODEC sound card, Intel 2.5GbE LAN chip, 802.11ax WiFi 6 module, and bluetooth 5.2.

The fully covered MOSFET heatsink, M.2 Thermal Guard, two copper PCBs, Smart Fan 6 technology together provide unthrottled performance. Special features include Q-Flash Plus, Xpress Install, APP Center, RGB Fusion 2.0, 16+1+1 Twin Hybrid Digital VRM Design, and solid pin power connectors.

Priced at $328.84

3) X570S Aero G

AMD X570 chipset

2x 32GB DDR4 RAM

6x SATA 6Gb/s

4x M.2 slots

ATX

Crossfire

Aero series' Gigabyte motherboards are one of the newest additions to the family. Ryzen processors are always preffered by content creators largely due to their higher thread-count and Gigabyte X570S Aero G is specifically made for content creators just like MSI's Creator series.

It is an AM4 socket motherboard with X570 chipset, supporting AMD 5000, 5000-G, 4000-G, 3000, 2000 and 2000-G series processors.

The white color scheme really stands out from any other motherboard, and is a really great match for white themed builds. The four dual-channel DDR4 slots support up to 128GB 5400Mhz (OC) RAM. The storage interface has four M.2 sockets, and six SATA 6Gb/s ports. This ATX Gigabyte motherboard supports AMD CrossFire technology.

X570S Aero G is rigged with Realtek HD Audio ALC1220-VB CODEC sound card with DTS:X Ultra support, Intel 2.5GbE LAN chip, AMD WiFi 6E RZ608 in PCB rev. 1.1, much better Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 in PCB rev. 1.0, and bluetooth 5.2.

The VisionLINK feature in this Gigabyte motherboard enables data transmission, video output, and power charging all through one USB Type-C port in the I/O panel. Large curved aluminum heatsink, Gigabyte M.2 Thermal Guard III, numerous hybrid fan headers and temperature sensors with Smart Fan 6 technology enable optimal cooling.

Priced at $299.99

2) Z690 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce

Intel Z690 chipset

4x 32GB DDR5 RAM

4x SATA 6Gb/s

4x M.2 slots

E-ATX

Crossfire

As the name hints, Z690 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce is a Gigabyte motherboard with an in-built watercooling monoblock that covers CPU, VRM, PCH, 10G and M.2 SSD. The monoblock also has an LED display that shows real-time water, CPU, VRM temperature, CPU, and RAM frequency.

This LGA 1700 socket Gigabyte motherboard supports 12th Gen. Intel Core, Pentium Gold, and Celeron series processors. The four dual-channel DDR5 RAM slots with XMP 3.0 and Shielded Memory Routing support up to 128GB 6600+Mhz (OC) RAM. This absolute beast of a motherboard has four M.2 slots and SATA 6Gb/s ports.

The monoblock along with the NanoCarbon Baseplate, Thermal Reactive Armor, enlarged M.2 thermal guard, and Smart Fan 6 make sure that the temperature stays low and the FPS stay high. A single ESS ES9280AC DAC chip and two ESS ES9080 chips together create a powerful audio interface that also supports DTS Sound Unbound.

On the connectivity side, this Gigabyte motherboard comes with Marvell AQtion AQC113C 10GbE and Intel 2.5GbE LAN chips, Intel WiFi 6E AX210, and bluetooth 5.2. Z690 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce supports AMD CrossFire.

Priced at $1,899.99

1) TRX40 Aorus Xtreme

AMD TRX40 chipset

8x 32GB DDR4 RAM

8x SATA 6Gb/s

4x M.2 slots

E-ATX

SLI/Crossfire

They do have in-built watercooling or DDR5 memory slots, but in terms of durability, expandability, RAM capacity, and connectivity options, Intel X series and AMD TR series motherboards almost reach the same level as industrial grade motherboards.

TRX40 Aorus Xtreme is a Gigabyte motherboard with TRX40 chipset and sTRX4 socket, supports 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors. The eight quad-channel DDR4 slots support up to 256 Gigs of 4400Mhz (OC) RAM.

There is Realtek ALC4050H CODEC+Realtek ALC1220-VB CODEC in the rear panel audio, and Realtek ALC4050H CODEC+ESS SABRE9218 DAC in the front panel audio interface supporting DTS:X Ultra.

This E-ATX form factor monstrosity has four M.2 slots and eight SATA 6Gb/s ports. TRX40 Aorus Xtreme supports four-way NVIDIA SLI and AMD CrossFIre technology. It has two RJ-45 ports with Intel 10GbE LAN chip, Intel WiFi 6 AX200, and Bluetooth 5.0. The rear I/O panel houses six USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

Priced at $1849.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan