5 best gaming phones that support 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Gaming phones are crucial for any player who wants the best in-game experience. This includes everything from big displays to long battery life as well as immense storage to allow you to play games without any freezing issues.

Another component that is very important to have the best in-game experience is Wi-Fi. Playing games on the mobile data often leads to signal issues and other problems. Wi-Fi is a good way to overcome this problem and play android games smoothly. In this article, we will explore five best gaming phones that support 5 GHz band.

Top 5 gaming phones that support 5 GHz Wi-Fi band, ranked

Samsung M12

Apple iPhone 11

Samsung A52s

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S20

5) Samsung M12

Cost: $189

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Exynos 850

One of the greatest budget gaming phones on the market, it is capable of running high-resolution games like PUBG and BGMI without freezing. The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a large 6.5-inch 90 Hz display and an Octa-Core gaming CPU to enhance your gaming experience.

Since the phone has 5 GHz Wi-Fi, you won't have to worry about signal issues while playing games. The phone also has a massive 6000 mAh battery that allows you to play games for lengthy periods of time. It's also a superb phone for streaming games due to the 48 MP camera.

4) Apple iPhone 11

Cost: $453

Battery: 3110 mAh

Processor: A13 Bionic

If the 4.7-inch iPhone SE display screen is too small for you, consider the iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch display screen and a 3110 mAh battery. The extra money spent on stereo speakers is worth it as they provide you with the best possible gaming experience.

The device also comes equipped with an A13 Bionic gaming CPU, which makes it excellent for games such as Genshin Impact and PUBG. It supports the 5 GHz Wi-Fi band, allowing you to play games with a considerably faster internet connection and without signal problems.

3) Samsung Galaxy A52s

Cost: $350

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is a high-end gaming phone designed for those who want the finest gaming experience possible. It comes with high-resolution cameras, powerful gaming internals, the One UI, dual speakers, and a big fast-charging battery.

The Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon processor aids in the smooth functioning of games. This makes it ideal for graphically demanding titles like COD Mobile and the new Apex Legends Mobile. It also has support for 5 GHz Wi-Fi band, which allows games to run at full connection strength without lag.

2) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Cost: $1039

Battery: 4352 mAh

Processor: A15 Bionic

Any gamer's first choice is Apple because they make the best gaming phones with extended battery life, good speakers, large displays, unique gaming features, and more.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple's latest offering and comes with an A15 Bionic chipset and 6 GB of RAM. The high-performance A15 Bionic chipset ensures that players have the best possible gaming experience. It boasts a storage capacity of 128 GB, making it ideal for high-resolution games like Genshin Impact, and even using cloud gaming for titles like Fortnite and others.

1) Samsung Galaxy S20

Cost: $544

Battery: 4000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 865

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is at the top of the list as it provides you with the best gaming experience, which comes at an affordable enough price. It is a powerful gaming device with a stylish design, best for graphic-intensive games.

It comes equipped with a massive 4000 mAh battery with a super fast charging feature, and Snapdragon 865 processor. The processor gives this phone exceptional performance, making it one of the best gaming phones on the market. It also supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi, which allows you to play games without any freezing problems.

